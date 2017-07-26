By Colin Flanders

Essex Westford School District teachers are working off a temporary contract amid a stalemate over salary and health benefits while school board and union reps await more information on the legislature’s health care deal.

The two sides are now seeking mediation, where they hope to reach a settlement in lieu of entering the fact-finding phase, where they would be required to present their offers to a neutral party who would issue a non-binding report.

“There just isn’t enough information to move further right now,” EWSD board and negotiations committee member Kim Gleason said. “We’re all at a place where we’re needing more information.”

They’re not alone: Twenty-six of Vermont’s 60 supervisory unions have already declared impasse, said Nicole Mace, executive director of the Vermont School Boards Association.

Mace said while it’s a unique year for negotiations — every district and supervisory union needed to negotiate a new contract — the rate of impasse is unusually high. She blamed a “perfect storm of complicated issues,” many of which are affecting EWSD. That includes navigating a complex legislative tussle over health care and remedying differences in two former contracts. In January, local union reps described those as “too many to list.”

“No year will be as hard as this year,” Gleason said.

Most notably, EWSD’s former contracts offered varying salary schedules, professional development reimbursements and, of course, health benefits. Gov. Phil Scott’s proposal to move teacher healthcare negotiations to the state level complicated the latter.

While Scott’s initial idea failed, a since-reached deal with Democrat leaders reduces state payments to local districts by $13 million. This sets a standard for boards to negotiate an 80/20 split on healthcare premiums with teachers.

Following the deal’s provisions would mean a change for teachers from both former districts: CCSU teachers paid 16 percent, and ETSD teachers paid 15 percent. Boards and unions statewide are now waiting to hear from the Vt. Agency of Education how much they must cut from their budget if they don’t hit that target.

“That matters dramatically in all the settlements that people are considering,” Gleason said.

The funding gap that would result from missing that benchmark will likely need to be addressed by cutting costs or raising taxes. Otherwise, the reduction could “[come] out of teachers’ pockets,” said Jessica Psaros, co-president of the Essex Westford Education Association. Her concern is shared by unions statewide.

“It’s not like we’re trying to take from the district or take from the kids,” Psaros said. “Situations arise all the time, [these] unexpected costs that school districts need to absorb.”

With previous contracts expiring June 30, EWSD teachers are now working off a temporary contract signed by the union and board in April. The temporary contract plugs in elements agreed on over 11-month, closed-door talks. It reflects individual existing salary schedules, association dues and grievance procedures.

There’s also a five-page policy for reduction-in-force that clarifies seniority across the district. While the board isn’t expecting layoffs, Gleason said it was “very important for people to know where they stand.”

She said while she can’t disclose where the last offers fell, issues not addressed in the temporary contract agreement default to the two previous contracts.

EWEA co-president Jennifer Letourneau also declined to share the recent offer but said the board has been a “good faith partner” in the negotiations.

“But, I feel like the legislation that came out of Montpelier has really gotten in the way of finishing this up,” she said.

Updates from the AOE will also likely affect support staff negotiations, which started later and are still ongoing. Letourneau said several items remain outstanding. She again declined to specify but said the process is likely a bigger challenge than faculty contracts due to the wide-ranging roles support staff fill.

Like the teachers’ contract, however, Letourneau said the support staff and board reps are working cordially to reach a deal. Reaching the fact-finding process would mean unchartered territory for Gleason, who has prior experience negotiating contracts as a member of the ETSD school board.

She noted both parties in teacher contract negotiations are willing to return to the table once more information becomes public.