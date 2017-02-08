Taking refuge: For Somali immigrant, discrimination is nothing new

By Michaela Halnon

Madina Haji remembers the sweltering afternoon of Aug. 21, 2004 in vivid imagery. The Essex woman is 21 now but will never forget biting into a bright yellow banana moments after she stepped off a plane in Burlington as a Somali refugee.

The tropical fruit she was handed looked familiar, Haji recalled more than a decade later, but the first morsel shocked her taste buds. The then 9-year-old hopped into her host family’s car with her two younger sisters, stomach churning.

She keenly remembers the smell of the vehicle and how quickly it agitated her upset belly. As she opened the door and put her feet on solid ground, she began vomiting everywhere. Concerned, her hosts led her inside and offered comfort. She requested a glass of milk and was again stunned to find a once-familiar substance completely foreign.

Sitting on her living room couch, Haji can now laugh about her tumultuous first hours on American soil. But her astoundingly specific recollections of the time, forever cemented in her brain, hint at the traumatic transition from Kenyan refugee camp to Vermont.

“It was a huge move, a huge difference,” Haji said. “All of those changes, from leaving to coming back up here, [even] being 9 years old I felt I can’t forget about it.”

It’s also why Haji was flooded with emotions when she learned of President Donald Trump’s recent travel ban, an executive order blocking immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries, including Somalia. Haji said several of her family members were forced to call off their long-awaited departures to the U.S.

“Knowing the life that I had and [thinking about] them trying to get away from that and being stopped from coming to a land that will be safe for them and peaceful, it’s just wrong,” Haji said. “It made me angry and sad and frustrated and confused about the direction America is heading.”

Haji and four of her siblings were born on a Kenyan refugee camp. Like nearly 100,000 others, her mother fled to the country during Somalia’s Civil War. The ongoing conflict started in 1991.

Haji attended school at the camp, enduring the sometimes-brutal beatings of her strict teachers. Often, she and her friends would cut class and head to a nearby neighborhood, avoiding the instructors’ wrath.

It took years for the family to be placed in a welcoming country. After several rounds of interviews, extensive background checks and health examinations, their number was called. Haji remembers learning about the U.S. Constitution and American freedoms and taking medications that made the little ones sick.

“Life will be better over there,” United Nations’ staffers told them.

The group traversed the globe together, stopping in Nairobi, London and New York before landing at Burlington International Airport. A representative from the Colchester-based Refugee Resettlement Program, translators, other Somali families and hosts Mark and Marybeth Redmond, both Essex residents, made up the welcoming committee.

Haji and her family stayed with the Redmonds for just a week before moving into an apartment in Burlington’s New North End. The rental was cramped, Haji said, and her family experienced their first New England winter both indoors and out: Gaping holes in the door jam let in icy wind, forcing them to wear winter jackets almost constantly.

Haji said the Redmonds learned of the two-bedroom apartment’s condition and unfairly lofty rent during a visit and publicly advocated for the family.

“A bunch of people from the community and even out of state started to help us out,” Haji recalled. Donations poured in, and they moved out a year later.

In Vermont classrooms, Haji was immersed in an environment vastly different from the one she’d fled. Teachers were nurturing and employed more effective methods of instruction. It was in middle school, though, that Haji detected a shift among her peers.

“When I was with a group of girls, they would say things like we smell and that we didn’t belong here,” Haji said. “It was the first time I noticed my skin color and that because of it, I’m being discriminated against.”

Now a senior at the University of Vermont, Haji studies middle-level education and hopes to work with the age group she found most challenging. She plans to stay in Vermont for a short time but hopes to eventually work with English language learners in a more ethnically diverse area.

“I just want to be one of those teachers who is making sure all students are being taught the important things that will affect them as they grow up and be citizens in their community,” Haji said. “To accept people of all races and all backgrounds and all cultures and all religions.”

Haji said more people have asked about her experience as a Muslim and refugee since the election. Many well meaning questioners are shocked to hear of the blatant discrimination she’s always endured, she said, in a community they consider accepting. Just last week, a carful of men yelled obscenities at her as she walked into her family home in Essex.

“It’s not a new thing. People always say those kinds of things at school, when I’m on the bus, in the old neighborhood I used to live in … or just walking downtown,” Haji said. “Everywhere. It was nothing new.

“People who don’t see that in their daily life or who don’t interact with people who are refugees, they hear these things and they think, ‘Oh my god, how? I don’t see it,’” Haji continued. “Yeah, because you’re not me. You don’t look different, and therefore you don’t get attacked because of that.”

Haji said she always points to her host family, the Redmonds, when people ask what they can do to help refugees. They’ve stayed connected for more than a decade now, offering mentorship at every turn.

“Having people like that once you come to America that just help you navigate the systems and how things work, who to talk to and how to demand things, it’s just helpful,” Haji said. “Our life would not have turned out the same way as it did. It was because of them.”