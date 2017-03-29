Sweet Alchemy offers sugar, spice and a little magic

By Colin Flanders

The two businesswomen set to become Lang Farm’s newest tenants share one key trait: They’re sure not afraid to get their hands dirty.

Bhavatarini Carr, owner of Sweet Alchemy Bakery and Café, and Lyndsy Blais, owner of children’s exploration space Wildflowers Studios, soon plan to call the large barn at Lang Farm home. It’s an announcement that’s been a long time coming for owners Jon and Debbie Lang.

The duo renovated the lower portion of one of their main barns to attract businesses. That was nearly 10 years ago, and at the start of the great recession, Jon Lang said. With no takers, they set up an antique shop the following year.

That business has grown stagnant, forcing the owners to recast their line. With about 1,400 square feet still up for grabs, Lang said he’s looking for someone to complement their wedding business.

For Lang, it’s another turn in the “evolution of the farm.” He hopes the partnerships can drive traffic to the farm. So far, they’re off to a good start, he said.

“Things are a little livelier,” he said.

After tasting the first cake she ever made, Bhavatarini Carr knew something wasn’t right. She did descend from a line of bakers, after all, her mother crafting tasty offerings to top off daily family meals.

So when asked what she’d do differently, the then-6-year-old promptly diagnosed the problem: too much vanilla and sugar.

“That started this process of being really interested in how to be a little more of a chemist with baking,” she said. “How can you fine tune things? How can you tweak them to make them a little better?”

Twenty-four years later, Carr is just months away from opening Sweet Alchemy Bakery and Café, where she’ll operate both a bakery for her beloved vegan offerings as well as a coffee house and café.

Carr speaks at a blistering speed and walks with a pace to match. Touring her storefront last Thursday, she stressed the space is still a work-in-progress.

Her father, Jeff Car, an Essex High School alumnus, recently returned from retirement in India to help set up shop. It’s the first time he’s been back in Essex Jct. in 25 years, Carr said.

“I’m the cause of all this mess,” her father said, indicating the workspace in disarray. But Carr took it a bit deeper than that.

“He told me since I was a small child I was going to be my own boss and I was going to be successful. He basically inculcated in me the notion that I had to be self-employed,” she said. “So it is his fault, this mess.”

Despite the prophecy, Carr’s journey to entrepreneurship wasn’t always clear.

Born in Dallas, Carr found herself living up and down the eastern seaboard as a child. When she was 9, her family began an annual three-to-sixth month stay in India that lasted until she was 20.

She attended the University of Vermont before holding a slew of jobs through most of her 20s, the most recent of which she quit three years ago.

She then applied to a barista position at Pingala in Burlington, convincing the owner to hire her as a baker instead. Just before the restaurant opened, however, she realized the kitchen space wouldn’t fit her needs.

This motivated Carr to finish her own kitchen, she said, and sent her headfirst into self-employment.

Quickly, her business grew, and with it, she found potential in the niche market of vegan baked goods.

“I wasn’t setting out to be a gluten-free, dairy-free baker. It just kept coming back to people wanting those things,” she said. “I just really dug in and kept practicing and practicing, trying to make things as good as their glutinous counterparts.”

Carr’s work seems to have paid off; she now sells wholesale to six different businesses and plans to double that before her store opens. The home baker plans to hire seven people to keep up with demand.

She noted the café won’t be just vegan — there will still be creamer for coffee and cheese for sandwiches — but she’ll keep her baked goods unchanged. She also highlighted other items like tacos, mac and cheese and an extensive toast menu, the latter which she called a highly “underrated food.”

“Something for everyone, wherever they’re at in their day,” Carr said.

The space has seating for 20, and a veranda allows for dining among Lang Farm’s scenery. It’s an exciting thought for Carr, who’s never met most of her current customers.

“I’ve been kind of this weird hobbit woman in this little kitchen by myself for so many years,” she said.

That’s not the only major change; even her business name is getting an overhaul. Many might know her under her previous moniker, “Four Sisters Bakery.”

She eventually realized the name suggested a backstory that wasn’t there: Though one of four children, she’s the only girl. She’s since decided on Sweet Alchemy.

“People have often accused me of being a witch over the years because they’re eating a cupcake and they’re like, ‘How is it possible this is gluten-free and vegan? This is witchcraft!” Carr said.

“I got this idea that maybe what I was doing had this little component of magic to it,” she continued.

With hopes to open by May, Carr took a moment to reflect on her path to self-employment.

She cried the entire drive home after signing the lease, she said, because more than just a signature, it marked the close of a chapter, one filled by uncertainty.

“All through my 20s, I did so many different things, and I couldn’t see where it was all leading to. Sometimes you look back and you’re like, ‘Man, I really wasted that year of my life,” she said.

Then, it all suddenly fell in place.

“All of the different skills I had and energy in life could be focused into this. That’s where it was meant to go,” she said. “As cheesy as it sounds, I never imagined what the realization of a dream does to the quality of your life.”