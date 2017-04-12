Study committee exploring regional dispatch moves on without Essex rep

By Colin Flanders

The committee studying regional dispatch in Chittenden County will move forward without an Essex representative after the selectboard said it would prefer to monitor the group’s progress over the next two months.

Formed after a California-based consulting firm recommended a regional dispatch model earlier this year, the joint study committee has met twice. It’s working to create an agreement that spells out how the proposed model — a union municipal district — would govern a regional center.

Essex and seven other towns funded the consultants’ report: Milton, Colchester, Winooski, Burlington, South Burlington, Williston and Shelburne.

Of those eight towns, Essex remains the only without a representative on the committee.

Members tabled the issue at their March 20 meeting, heeding concerns from joint municipal manager Pat Scheidel, who drew comparisons to the recreation saga since the dispatch committee is eyeing a UMD.

This arrangement, set forth in statute, forces boards to either warn a committee’s proposal or drop it altogether. Some selectboard members thought the rec proposal lacked specifics, but a majority agreed to put it to vote, which ultimately failed.

Scheidel cautioned the board could end up in the same position if it appointed a dispatch representative before determining if the specifics are sufficient.

“The act of putting somebody on that study committee sets everything in motion, so you’re basically saying the people in the town of Essex that we’re going to have a vote on this,” he said.

Even without a representative, the town has contributed fiscally to the proposed regional center, paying $5,000 for consultants and earmarking $6,400 in the fiscal year 2018 budget for an executive director. Essex Police Chief Brad LaRose also sits on the technical committee studying the inner workings of a dispatch center, Scheidel said.

Waiting could save the town from spending additional staff resources on an initiative that might not work in the end, Scheidel said, including himself since the committee initially requested town managers serve.

He said he’s willing to join the committee if the selectboard guarantees to warn the vote. Conversely, if members knew they wouldn’t, he’d prefer not to “waste the time.”

“There could be a boatload of work done that means nothing because it won’t get off the ground,” Scheidel said.

The committee is still working to determine a baseline for costs and has requested a list of dispatch-related salaries, including any officers who fill in as dispatchers or oversee the operation.

That was due last Friday, but Doug Fisher, Essex’s director of administrative services, said he was waiting on the selectboard’s decision before committing the full day’s work – amid daily tasks and ongoing consolidation efforts – to fulfill the request.

Without a representative, Fisher said he’s not planning to compile the list “at this time.”

Selectman Andy Watts said the board, which already lost productivity last year due to recreation, has other issues it needs to address.

“If, on the other end, we can choose to join anyway, I’m thinking we should stand out for a while,” Watts said.

Not everyone agrees it’s the right move.

Selectman Michael Plageman felt the town may be disadvantaged without a representative. He saw potential for a power grab and said he could see the town “dancing at the end of someone else’s string.”

“I don’t like that position,” Plageman said. “It may be the right one, but without us being there, we have no way of knowing until it’s going to be too late.”

The selectboard eventually tasked Scheidel with attending the committee’s next two meetings and reporting back.

It’s the third time the selectboard deferred the issue since Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission executive director Charlie Baker requested an appointment in February.

Baker said the committee was waiting on Essex’s response before voting for chair and vice-chair.

“We’ll probably move on with that decision,” Baker said.

The committee will continue communicating with Essex, Baker said, though without an official representative, the town will likely assume a more passive role in judging the final recommendations instead of shaping them.

“It’s just really the extent to which their perspective is reflected in the work,” he said.

Aaron Frank, assistant manager in Colchester who’s serving as interim chair of the committee, said the offer to join remains open.

He said the town will need to eventually decide on an appointment prior to the committe’s vote on whether to create a UMD.

“They can wait until we have more details developed if that seems more comfortable,” he said.