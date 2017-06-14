Survey gauges vision for Town Center

By Colin Flanders

The town is urging residents to weigh in on the current Essex Town Center and share their hopes for its future through an online survey.

The results will help guide the community development department as it works to establish a new vision for the town center — the area around the outlets — and determine what regulatory and policy tools can support it.

“Planning projects don’t get much bigger than this in terms of shaping what an area in town is going to look like,” town community development director Dana Hanley said.

A link to the survey can be found at www.essex.org/tcmp. It’s open until July 1.

The Essex Town Center has operated under its current master plan since 1991. Though a useful guide for long-term envisioning, the plan didn’t anticipate changes in the regional development market and housing pressures that exist today.

Hanley has spearheaded a yearlong effort with the help of three consulting firms and a 10-person steering committee comprised of both village and town residents to update the plan.

Over the past several months, the consulting team has mapped out the existing patterns of development.

The survey, unveiled May 20 during the first of three planned focus groups, allows residents to judge the status quo and share what they hope the town center can become.

It covers topics like transportation and mobility, recreation, retail, open space and scenic views and includes a section on visual preference, where respondents can look at photos and rate the appeal of each.

Once results are in, the next phase will include conceptual planning that explores potential changes in land use, modifications to pedestrian circulation, new streetscape elements, suggestions for architectural character and open spaces.

Hanley expects the next focus group to take place in September, after which a second survey will be prepared to narrow in on specific details.

Finally, a third focus group will take place later in the fall, covering the approaches that can be used to make potential changes a reality.

This includes determining what format the planning department would like to use, such as an enhanced design review, a form-based code or a hybrid of the two.

Based on that, the department hopes to have a draft of the new plan in November.

Hanley said community feedback is the “life blood” of any planning exercise and noted it’s taken over 25 years to update the current plan.

“I’m not exactly sure when the next opportunity will arise, but everyone in the town should take advantage of this one now,” she said.