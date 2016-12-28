Supt. community forum slots finalized

By Colin Flanders

The three candidates vying to become the first superintendent of the new Essex Westford Unified Union School District are participating in community forums and final interviews with the school board next week, according to a news release from board chairwoman Martha Heath.

The community forum featuring candidate Ned Kirsch will be at 6:30 p.m. on January 4, the forum with Beth Cobb will be at 7:40 p.m. on January 4 and the forum with Jay Badams is set for 6:30 p.m. on January 5. All forums will take place at the Essex High School Library.

Kirsch is in his seventh year as superintendent in the Franklin West Supervisory Union, Cobb is in her fifth year as superintendent of the Orange East Supervisory Union and Badams is in his seventh year as superintendent of schools in Erie, Penn.

The board will also be conducting budget workshops every Tuesday evening throughout January.

On January 3 and January 17, the workshops will be placed within the regular monthly meeting agenda.

The January 10 and 24 meetings will be focused solely on budget discussions. All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Essex High School library.