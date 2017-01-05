Support Levy this March

By Tim Jerman

With two recent elections behind us in November and December, the last thing on anyone’s mind right now is another one in March, but the calendar doesn’t rest. Town Meeting and the town selectboard election are important for everyone who cares about the future of the community, and that includes village residents. There will be two seats contested on March 7. One of those candidates will be Max Levy running for re-election. Max is the chairman of the selectboard and has served this community with distinction for many years. He is fair, considerate, forward-thinking and efficient. His background as a successful engineer with IBM and now with a creative new business niche gives him the skill set to analyze problems carefully and move toward broad-based solutions. I have seen Max work on behalf of us on many occasions, particularly in support of the successful transition of IBM to GlobalFoundries.

We are lucky that Max is so dedicated to public service that he has agreed to run again for another three-year term. This bodes well for a continuation of the collaborative work done between town and village to increase efficiencies in local government while reducing redundancies and trying to find the right municipal response to issues created by the recent schools unification. Max works really well with others and should be returned to the selectboard in March. I’m hoping with others to see a really strong turnout for the March election everywhere in Essex!

Tim Jerman

Essex Jct.