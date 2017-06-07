Student, refugee reflects on path to graduation

By Colin Flanders

School has served as a sanctuary since Hari Adhikari’s earliest days, a place to escape life’s harshest realities — one where she could simply be a child. Years later, in a home a world away, her education is pushing her toward a bright future, the kind her parents dreamt of when moving here all those years ago.

Adhikari is the second youngest of four children. She was born in a refugee camp in Nepal, where her parents landed in the early ’90s after they were exiled from Bhutan.

For 11 years, they lived in bamboo house with a thatch roof. Sometimes, on rainy days, Adhikari remembers moving pots across the floor to keep water from soaking the handful of clothes she owned.

Adhikari said her parents did their best to protect them from the harsh conditions. When their rations dwindled, they always managed to find extra food, despite her father only earning $1 a day. During particularly bad storms, they’d stay up all night to make sure the house didn’t collapse on top of them.

Some good memories remain, Adhikari said, like getting into “all the shenanigans kids do.” But as she grew older, she saw how their refugee status meant they were outsiders.

The best part of living in the camp was school. There, everyone was equal, but the days only lasted so long.

“You would come back home, and you see stuff,” she said. “You think, ‘Will my life be this, what my parents went through? My entire life, will I have to go through that again?’”

Meanwhile, her parents worked to secure immigration to the U.S., with the hope of providing a better life for their children. Their petition was eventually approved, sparking a long and rigorous process. One day, while her father anxiously awaited an interview that could determine the fate of their visa, it was Adhikari’s turn to advise.

“What are you nervous about?” she asked. “Just say the truth. Remember? You told me that.”

“I will. But what if they don’t believe me?” he said.

“Don’t care about the what-ifs,” she said. “Just tell the truth.”

Adhikari’s family ended up in Burlington, where she attended the tail end of her fifth-grade year. Understanding little English, Adhikari struggled to adapt.

“It was horrible,” she said. “I could understand what people were saying, I could process it, but they spoke so fast. Now I think about it, it’s nothing, but back then, I literally felt like an alien.”

For nearly a year, she ordered the same lunch — peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, apple slices and orange juice — afraid to branch out because she didn’t understand the menu and feared eating anything containing beef, which is against her religion.

Schoolwork proved to be equally difficult; she could read the words, but didn’t comprehend their meaning. A steady stream of yellow slips indicated she often failed to fully complete assignments, despite believing she had.

Some nights, she’d lay in bed and cry, unable to shake the feeling of regret for leaving the camp. There, despite tough living conditions, she could at least understand the world around her. She could chat with friends and connect. And perhaps more importantly, she could ask for help.

“Here, I couldn’t even do that,” she said.

That summer, she was placed in an English Language Learners class, what she calls a turning point in her life. There, Adhikari learned how to carry on conversations and realized to get what she wanted from life meant she had to speak up.

Adhikari’s growth caught the attention of some of her teachers, like Eric Fisher, who said her maturity stood out among her classmates. Fisher said he was always impressed by her humility and how she never failed to bring out the best in people.

“If Hari pulled you onto the floor, you’d dance in spite of yourself, without a thought to whether anyone was watching,” he said.

After three years in the U.S., Adhikari’s family moved to Essex the summer after middle school. This time, she was prepared for the change, and the jump to high school meant she was like everyone else: just another kid searching for familiarity in a foreign place.

Adhikari made friends, and her focus honed on academics. Her thoughts kept returning to her grandfather, who died from a stroke in the refugee camp, in part because they couldn’t afford healthcare.

“If you had that white coat the doctors have, you were considered kind of like a god,” she said. “You could save people. I couldn’t save my grandfather, but I could save someone else’s.”

Adhikari is now patient care assistant, first aid and CPR certified thanks to her Center For Technology, Essex education. She’s learned about health insurance and the human body. And this fall, she plans to commute to the University of Vermont, with the hope of one day securing a career in the field of medicine.

Like most high school seniors, Adhikari has mixed feelings about graduation.

“I don’t feel ready to be honest. I think I’ve been lying to myself — ‘I’m ready, I’m ready’ — but I’m gonna freak out when I get there,” she said, laughing.

Even as time gradually blurs memories from her childhood, Adhikari said she still thinks about that time in her life. She hopes to carry those memories with her, a reminder of how far she’s come and how far she plans to go.

“Someone else is going through that same thing in some part of the world,” she said.

That’s why her high school graduation is simply an “appetizer for a bigger meal,” she said. And somewhere, in a sea of proud families, her parents will look on as she takes the first big step in a lifelong journey.