Rhubarb is best known for its beautiful red stalk and dark green leaves, and is one of the earliest vegetables ready for springtime picking in Vermont. Note that the leaves should be avoided because they contain high amounts of a toxic compound called oaxalic acid. Rhubarb stalks, however, are safe and delicious to eat – and are a great source of vitamin K, B vitamins and fiber. The stalks are frequently used in sweet desserts, such as rhubarb pie, muffins or this classic strawberry rhubarb crisp.

Ingredients: