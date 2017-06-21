SteAmfest hopes to celebrate innovation

By Colin Flanders

Organizers planning a two-day festival in Essex Jct. this fall hope to summon “art of disruption” and shift expectations of both outsiders and those who call the village home.

The festival is aptly named “steAmFest,” infusing art into STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — to think of these conventional fields differently.

Friday, Sept. 29 is billed for a celebration of the arts through an art-hop style show with sculptures, multidimensional art, performance, projection, live music, food trucks and restaurant specials. The next day brings a maker-faire, a maker-space lab, an artists’ market and a women speaker series addressing how art can be applied to the STEM fields.

Organizers Julie Miller-Johnson and Kristin Humbargar believe the festival can also shake up preconceived notions about the village.

The festival is a product of the Essex Hub for Women in Business, which Humbargar founded more than two years ago. She said although she arrived with little understanding of the village, this outsider status allowed her to notice what others may now overlook.

“It’s like a pile of books in the corner of your living room,” she said. “When I look at Essex Jct. I see a gem … it just needs to get dusted off a little bit. It’s been in the drawer a little too long.”

Humbargar is also inspired by the ongoing conversation around girls in STEM and hopes the festival can highlight women who have excelled in these fields.

Miller-Johnson, a 14-year village resident, approaches the festival from a different perspective.

As a member of the town’s economic development board and manager of the farmers’ market, Miller-Johnson has been involved in many conversations about the town and village branding themselves as attractive locations for new businesses.

“We have all these pieces of what we want to market and yet we’re just kind of missing the glue,” Miller-Johnson said, citing the Center for Technology, Essex — the state’s largest tech educational center — as just one example that’s right in the village’s backyard.

“I couldn’t believe what kind of high-tech business we have … our community doesn’t even really know about it,” she continued.

Enter steAmfest. By viewing these traditional STEM businesses through the lens of art, Miller-Johnson and Humbargar hope to re-invigorate the community’s interest in what it has to offer.

It’s a big task with just over three months until the festival. But the women have assumed specific roles to move it along.

Humbargar, who was previously a metalsmith jewelry maker, is operating as the creative director, she said, looking down from the balcony with a grand scheme. Meanwhile, Miller-Johnson’s task is to break the work into manageable chunks.

They’re now approaching the most critical piece of the festival: the art itself.

They sent out a call to artists, with the hope of slating a variety of participants, and next will be finding locations to host the art. Some businesses owners have already signed on, while others have shared interest.

They’ve also sought sponsorships to help fund the festival. One such sponsor is the village itself; in May, the trustees voted to contribute $4,000 to the event.

Humbargar said steAmfest is appropriate for all ages and hopes it’s not considered simply an arts or STEM festival.

“It’s about how we make connections that may not be obvious,” she said. “It’s about being open minded and open-sighted to be able to see things in a new and interesting way.”

For more information on the festival, visit steamfestvt.com.