State testing childcare centers for pollutants from nearby dry cleaners

By Colin Flanders

The state of Vermont is testing a local childcare provider for pollutants from a nearby dry cleaner, though it’s unclear whether any potentially toxic solvents were ever used there.

Essex Jct.’s Frog and Toad Child Care Center was one of seven programs selected for a statewide assessment because it’s located within 200 feet of a current or former dry cleaning establishment.

Gadue’s, the present business, has never run a dry-cleaning operation there, however, according to president and third generation owner Aline Gadue Stirling.

The 30 Susie Wilson Rd. location rather serves as a drop-off and pick-up point for clothes cleaned at a Colchester production facility. Gadue Stirling said the same retail model was used by the former dry cleaning business, Mountain Air Cleaners, which Gadue’s purchased in 2005.

Vt. Department of Environmental Conservation program manager Trish Coppolino, who’s overseeing the process, said a DEC intern identified over 400 current or former dry cleaning operations by using old maps and phone books.

Some say they’ve used solvents on location. Others, like Gadue’s, say they’ve always been strictly retail.

“We are just going to do our investigation to determine whether or not what we hear is what really happened,” Coppolino said.

Since the mid-1800s, dry cleaning operations removed stains and dirt from clothing using solvents which, if not properly stored and disposed, can seep into the ground and become airborne through a building’s foundation, the state says.

State officials emphasize the testing is a precautionary and proactive effort; no illnesses or issues have been reported from any programs being tested, all of which are currently open.

But the Vt. Health Department notes common dry cleaning chemicals can cause startling health impacts: high-level exposure can affect a child’s development in the womb, disrupt the central nervous system and lead to increased risks of cancer.

Coppolino’s team will collect air and soil samples from the child care centers and, if necessary, install mitigation systems that capture containments beneath the building to “take care of the source,” she said.

The team will remove any building products or personal items that may give a false positive before conducting the indoor assessments. Coppolino expected to have results from all seven locations by early next month.

While state officials have known of the adverse impacts of dry cleaner chemicals for years, Coppolino said recent issues centered on dry cleaners — most notably on the state offices in St. Johnsbury — and the availability of state funds allowed DEC to move forward with the assessments.

The initial study is focusing on childcare and preschool programs because children are more vulnerable to chemical exposure than older youth and adults, the Vt. Department for Children and Families says.

Christel Michaud, the department’s director of childcare licensing, said if potentially harmful levels are found, the state will look to temporarily relocate the programs while a remediation system is installed.

The assessment may also lead to changes in childcare licensure regulations, which don’t currently mandate proximity from dry cleaners. Coppolino said her department is working with DCF to better identify potential issues like these in advance of licensing a facility.

Frog and Toad Child Care Center’s owner could not be reached for comment.

Vermont law says owners of current or former dry cleaning properties may be responsible for covering costs of mitigation, but the state’s environmental contingency fund will cover upfront costs if the owner is unable or unwilling to do so.

Coppolino, who is not a lawyer, wasn’t sure who is liable if chemicals are found in the Essex Jct. assessment. Gadue Stirling shared a similar uncertainty. She said she would have to evaluate the company’s options.

“We’re kind of like the parents,” she said. “We’re waiting and seeing.”