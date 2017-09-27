State school board group talks savings

By Colin Flanders

The Essex Westford School Board has voiced support for statewide teacher health care contracts and a new fact-finding process while still at impasse in its own negotiations.

The two measures are among a five-part resolution the Vermont School Board Association has offered in response to Gov. Phil Scott’s call to level-funded local budgets earlier this year.

In a report issued by a VSBA subcommittee, the resolutions detail ways to curb the state’s rising education costs “without limiting opportunities or exacerbating inequity,” VSBA executive director Nicole Mace said.

The resolutions lay out the VSBA’s stance on issues affecting Vermont school boards and are crafted in anticipation of public policy discussions in the coming year, Mace said, adding while Scott’s proposal failed, calls for lower education spending aren’t likely to disappear.

The VSBA, made up of representatives from 62 supervisory unions, will issue a proxy vote on each during the organization’s annual meeting October 19.

The EWSD board planned to select its proxy member next Tuesday after conducting an informal poll at its last meeting. Besides a few suggested changes, the resolutions received majority approval.

The discussions progressed amid a continued stalemate between the EWSD board and its teachers’ union over contracts for the 2017-18 school year. Last month, the two sides learned the state planned to withhold over $800,000 over the next two years in its pursuit to cut education costs, setting a clear target for the school board as it worked to address two sticking points: salary and health benefits.

Kim Gleason, the board’s lead negotiator, supports a statewide health care contract.

“We’re in a state that’s described health care as a right, not a privilege,” Gleason said. “Having that right provided equitability across the state makes sense.”

Though no teachers were at the meeting, board member Keely Schell surmised unions would likely push back, fearing the move would domino into a statewide contract for salaries, a proposal Schell doesn’t support.

Only member Patrick Murray didn’t raise a hand in support of the measure.

The board also favored changes to the fact-finding process, where it may find itself if mediation fails to conjure a deal between the two sides.

In fact-finding, a neutral party issues an advisory report that becomes public after 10 days if it’s not acted on.

In a report detailing the resolutions, the VSBA argues fact-finders historically tend to “perpetuate the status quo” while relying on a narrow concept of what’s comparable — mostly recently settled contracts in nearby or similar districts.

Doing so gives greater weight to regional settlements than to “meaningful” economic factors, the report says, like the local economy tax burdens or income measurements.

“For locally-elected boards to have a chance at negotiating much-needed changes to their collective bargaining agreements — changes to health benefits plans, salary indexes and reduction in force provisions — the influence of this comparability factor must be reigned-in,” the report says.

The resolution asks legislators to instead require fact-finders to only consider a statutorily-defined list measuring a community’s ability to pay.

Agreeing the process needs to change, board members said comparability shouldn’t be forbidden, but rather added to a broader list of factors.

The board also favored resolutions that call for the study of a state-funded retirement buyout program that conditions rehiring on hitting established staff-to-equalized pupil ratios, which would be determined by a task force.

The final cost-saving recommendation calls for guidelines on reserve funds and budget surplus amounts.

The VSBA report also recommends creating “innovation zones,” which would allow school districts to seek state-approved exemptions from certain regulations, such as length of the school day or year, or staff certification requirements.

Mace, the director, said the resolutions will help guide her when the legislature asks for testimony on the issues. Still, she admits preferring to not focus so much on cost-saving questions and instead about “education and what’s happening for students.”

“Unfortunately, the reality is this keeps coming back,” she said. “This is our organization’s attempt to be prepared for that conversation.”