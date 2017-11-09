By Reporter staff

State reps want to hear from you

Village community members: We want to hear from you as we approach January and the start of the 2018 legislative session. Please join us for a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27. We will gather at the Essex Community Senior Center (2 Lincoln St. at Five Corners). All are welcome to attend and participate.

We want to hear your feedback about local and state issues. Do you have an item you’d like to see the governor and legislators address next year? Is there a policy of concern or particular interest? Please join us and let us know what is important to you.

The Nov. 27 meeting will be the tenth community forum we’ve held since taking office in January. Throughout the year, participating neighbors have shared their stories about accessing health care, education policy, business development and more. We want to hear from you to make sure your voices are represented when we return to Montpelier.

If you can’t make the meeting but would like to connect, please shoot us emails or feel free to call. Dylan can be reached at (802) 734-8841 or at dgiambatista@leg.state.vt.us. Lori is available at (802) 373-0599 or lhoughton@leg.state.vt.us.

We look forward to seeing you on November 27.

Rep. Dylan Giambatista

Chittenden 8-2