Vermont State Police say they are investigating a crash between a car and a tractor on Vermont Rte 117 in Jericho on Memorial Day.

Police say Dustin Blake of Essex Jct. was traveling north in a Mitsubishi Lancer around 8 p.m. when he collided with Michael McClellan of Milton, who was driving south on a tractor towing a large piece of farm equipment.

Blake, driving without his seatbelt, sustained head injuries and was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center. McClellan was not injured, although both vehicles were totaled, a news release said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing; so far, speed and impairment are not considered factors, according to a press release.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact VSP at 878-7111 with information.