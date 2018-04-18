The Vermont All-State Music Festival is coming to Essex High School next month for the fourth time in the event’s 91-year history.

The festival boasts four different ensembles — band, jazz band, orchestra and choir — across four days. More than 680 students auditioned back in January, and just over 400 were accepted into the festival, according to EHS band director Heather Finlayson, who’s also president of the Vermont Music Educators’ Association.

“This festival connects students from around the state; these are the best of the best,” Finlayson said. “It gives them a higher level of experience then they would have had compared to their regular day-to-day life.”

Steffen Parker, who’s been festival director for the last 25 years, knows of generations of families that have been involved in the historic event, which brings in professional conductors from around the country.

While some performers arrive May 9 for rehearsals, the festival officially kicks off that evening with the annual All-State Parade. Starting at 6 p.m., dozens of school bands will march through Essex Jct., albeit on a different route than initially planned.

Organizers initially requested to follow the Memorial Day Parade route, though after Essex Police nixed that idea over concerns about closing Pearl Street at rush hour, village staff worked with the festival and created a new route.

The parade will now start at the Tree Farm, travel up Old Colchester Road, down North Street and left onto Central Street. From there, it will travel up Educational Drive and enter the EHS track, where the bands will march and perform.

Parade organizers say a group of high school students plan to go door-to-door and inform everyone who lives in the Autumn Pond development since their entrance will be blocked for up to two hours until the parade rolls on by.

Up to 2,500 performers are expected to participate including bands from EHS, Westford, Albert D. Lawton and Essex Middle School.

Official performances then kick off May 10 at 8 p.m. with the scholarship concert, where performers vying for a monetary prize show off their pieces to the public. The jazz band concert fills the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. the following night, and the orchestra, band and chorus concert takes over the EHS gymnasium on Saturday starting at 2 p.m.

While those culminating events offer performers a chance to play in an atmosphere most have never experienced before, Finlayson said students who were selected for the highly-competitive festival have “already won.”

She added her own excitement stems from seeing how the festival can inspire students to keep playing through college, and she’s even had some students leave the event wanting to be a music teacher.

“Everybody walks away feeling like they’ve done something special,” she said.