SSG William Paul Shine III

By Contributing writer

SSG William “Will” Paul Shine III, 31 of Essex Jct., passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 after a seven-month battle with leukemia. Will proudly served his country as a U.S. Army staff sergeant stationed at Fort Eustis, Va. Will is remembered by his wife, Morgan; his son, William “Liam” Paul Shine IV; his parents William Paul Shine Jr. and Annette K Shine; his brother, Lucas Shine; and his sister, Katherine Shine. Will graduated from Essex High School in 2004. Services were held Monday, Dec. 19 at the Regimental Memorial Chapel at Fort Eustis in Virginia.