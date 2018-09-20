Loving the fall weather, but could use it a tad cooler. Some extremely exciting games last week all going in the Hornets’ favor – some big tilts this week. Also, it’s Spirit Week and Homecoming. Hope you can get out and see teams in action and some old friends this week. Check out the new Vt. Principals’ Association sport down below. Enjoy!

The football team chalked up their first win of the fall 22-8 over CVU with an incredible fourth quarter. Down 8-7 with a bit over eight minutes to play, Essex rallied. The Hornets waited till just under two minutes left in the game, then quarterback Grady Corkum, pulling his best Roger Staubach impersonation, lofted a pass to wide receiver Chris Davis who not only grabbed it, but fell on top of a defender, scrambled to his feet and scooted to the end zone to complete the 55 yd. touchdown that vaulted Essex High School into the lead. Corkum and Davis, 2 TD’s 111yds, also connected on the Hornets’ first touchdown in the first quarter. The dynamic duo combined for the two-point conversion and 15-8 advantage. On the next series, Seth Carney intercepted a Red Hawk pass and returned it 50 yds. for another score. Essex hosts Mt. Mansfield Union in Friday evening’s homecoming game. The JVs drubbed Middlebury 28-0. It’s MMU next week.

The varsity boys’ soccer team tied CVU last week in a 0-0 draw. The defensive battle took place in Hinesburg. Great game by both teams. In a strange scheduling sequence the Hornets played Burlington High School Monday and then host the Red Hawks Saturday at 10 a.m. in their homecoming game. The JVs lost 3-2 to CVU in dramatic fashion. They are 2-1 and have a shot at revenge Saturday at the Tree Farm. The freshman team is 2-0 after a 3-2 win over Winooski and a goal-explosion 7-1 thrashing of MMU. They play CVU, Enosburg and BHS.

The varsity girls’ soccer team is 3-0-1 after a 2-0 week with wins over Burr & Burton 1-0 and Rutland 1-0 in overtime. Hynter Poulin supplied the game-winner in the extra session off a feed from Gabrielle Knight. Yaz Nsame stopped 12 shots to share the shutout with her defense. It’s BHS and Colchester High School this week, with the latter Friday at 4:30 p.m. in their Homecoming game. The JVs are 3-1 after beating Burr & Burton by a score of 4-2 and pummeling Rutland, scoring 10 unanswered goals in the shutout – Bulington and Colchester this week. The JV-B team suffered a loss ot CVU, 2-3, and they will play Enosburg and BFA. St. Albans this week.

Here is a cross country report from last week. The girls placed first in MMU’s homecoming race. The teams scores were Essex – 20, MMU – 51 and CHS – 57. Individual performances for the girls were (2) Natalie Preston – 22:23, (3) Lizzie Martell – 22:48, (5) Hannah Brisson -23:28, (7) Emma Chadwick – 23:56, (8) Olivia Miller-Johnson – 24:01, (12) Morgan Marckres – 24:22 and (17) Heidi Stewart – 25:12 over a really challenging course. The boys were champs in the BFA St. Albans Invitational involving 10 teams. Team scores were Essex – 15, BFA St. Albans – 73 and Burlington – 76. All seven Essex runners placed in the top 10 led by champion Peter Alden 16:52, (2) Jake Wagner, (3) Brady Martisus, (4) Liam Mack, (6) Ben Stewart, (8) Connor Goodrich and (9) Walker Stapleton. The Hornets won the junior varsity race among six scoring teams: Essex – 15, Burlington – 65 and BFA St. Albans – 70 took the top three spots. Essex finished in the top 11 individual places, led by freshman Lucius Kartki 19:16. Teams travel to Manchester, N.H. this weekend for a big race.

Drove the girls’ golf team to Middlebury for a multi-team match at the beautiful Ralph Myhre course. Oliva Chan, Kate Connolly and Izzy Lupariello led the charge. Ashley Stempek shot low score for the Hornets. Macey McGovern wowed the gallery as well. They golf Monday and Thursday at St. Johnsbury and Champlain. The boys hit Cedar Knoll and West Bolton. They shot well and also look forward matches at St. J and Champlain.

The field hockey team went 2-0 this week and has won four games in a row. They destroyed U-32 by a score of 9-3 and shutout rival CVU 2-0 on goals by Cory Weimer and Maddie Reed with assists going to Hannah Neddo. Kaylan Ferreira and her defense stifled the Red Hawks. They are 4-1 with home games vs BHS and a homecoming rematch vs Rice Saturday evening at 7 p.m. The JVs are 3-1-1 after edging U-32 by a score of 1-0 and dropping a close one to CVU. The JV-B gals tied South Burlington 1-1. Madison McCuin with the goal supported by two saves in goal for Isa Johns.

Girls varsity volleyball is 2-0 after a 3-1 win over Mid Vt. Christian. Scores 25-9, 22-25, 25-16, 25-12. They host Enosburg and Rice this week. Maddie Folsom and Rachel Yandow led the team in service aces. Valerie Bessette had the most defensive digs, and Jazmin Munson led in both kills and blocks for the win. The JV gold and blue teams are 1-0. The varsity boys volleyball squad had no scores to report vs VTC. They travel to CVU Friday. Same story for JV-B.

Reffed soccer at MMU Saturday. Cougars hosted their homecoming and did an outstanding job. Caught the end of a brief ceremony honoring the first MMU soccer state championship team 50 years ago. Glad to say I know a few of these talented “old-timers” including Wayne Davis, Andy Aldrich, Tim Cannon, Bruce Riggs, Steve Andrews, Alan Rawson, Bob Bugbee, Tom Dubrow and Bob Cochran. Congratulations gentlemen! I was truly impressed by this celebration. Wish EHS would do this. Imagine the coaches and players from the 70’s on down who would be thrilled to attend.

The 2018 Inaugural VPA Bass Fishing Classic took place Saturday, and a team of Essex Hornets won the competition with a limit bag of 19.18 lbs. 15 schools, 26 teams, and over 75 fishermen/women competed in this historic event! Huge thanks to the Vt. Fish and Wildlife Dept, Vt. Sports Images and to all who helped make it a success. Eight anglers make up the roster. Coaches Charlie Burnett, Bill Berry and Cole Harris know how to cast! We’ll keep you posted on their progress.

The roughing the passer rule in NFL is ridiculous.

Happy Birthday Ashley Douglas, CVU baseball coach Tim Albertson, trainer Toria Lajoie, June Bugbee, Hornet baseball coach Chris Richard, Remi Poulin and Sophia Metzger.

Saddened and shocked to hear of the passing of former track and field star, tough football lineman and friend Chris Bessette. He was a great person who loved to both practice and compete with his buddies. Thank you for the fond memories. You will be missed!