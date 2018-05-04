April Vacation is over. Some sports action bookended around some rain. Now it’s May and thoughts are zeroing in on the end of school! NBA and NHL playoffs in high gear. NFL Draft lasted three days. SAT’s Saturday. Don’t forget your ID’s.

The boys’ lacrosse team went 2-0 last week with some solid offense. They opened with a 16-8 win over the Cougars. Andrew Cooledge, Chris Labonte and Cam Frankenhoff all pumped in four goals. Grady Corkum scored two goals and two assists. Aidan Haggerty made 15 saves. On Saturday they dropped BFA 19-12. Cooledge scored four more with an assist, and Labonte also scored four goals. Frankenhoff added a hat trick, and Corkum had two goals and an assist in the win. They are now 4-3 and face a three-game week vs Colchester, Hanover and at Woodstock Saturday afternoon. The JV’s lost their games 11-6 to Mt. Mansfield and 8-5 to St. Albans to stand 1-3 on the season.

The girls’ lacrosse team is 1-2. No games last week, and a big game in Hinesburg vs CVU Friday. The JV’s play to a 2-1 record. The JV-b squad has three games.

The baseball team was snake bit last week. The boys lost 1-0 to Rice on a WP/PB and also fell to Rutland 8-5 Saturday afternoon in the completion of a snowed out game. They are 2-2 and host South Burlington this week. The freshman go against BFA, MMU, and at Rutland in a Saturday jamboree.

The softball team keeps right on winning. 2-0 last week, 4-0 overall, as they absolutely crushed Rutland 26-5 and Rice 26-0. In the latter Kaitlyn Butkus smacked a two-run HR, Jamie Morin had two hits and five RBI’s, and Rachel Yandow hit a three-run triple. Emily Harvie was the WP. They play SB this week. The JV’s moved to 3-0 with a 15-0 shutout of Rutland.

The track team hosted their annual Vacational in decent weather. Highlights and pictures can be seen on the Essex Reporter website here. Next meet home on the docket is Wednesday.

The tennis teams play Burlington and Rice. No results reported for ultimate and rugby.

Sox beat the Rays to salvage the last game of the series. Now I enjoy Jerry Remy and Dave O’Brien, but when Kimbrel struck out Carlos Gomez to end the game, I thought it was the playoffs or the World Series! Incredible Celtics-Bucks and Cavs-Pacers series. Great drafts by NYG and Pats. Dallas did a good job too.

The VPA HOF banquet/dinner is Friday evening in Montpelier.

Happy Birthday to Mary Krug, Westford mayor Mike Olsen, Erika Senn, Cindy Godin, Ramunto’s Jeff Paul, Gilbert, Gail DiMambro, Sydney Duncan, Judy Brady, Tracie Cole, Andy Aldrich, Mike Bates, Bruce Garrapy and Laurie Robinson Daizell!

Wanted to mention that last week was the anniversary of the passing of my mother-in-law, Terry Bechtel and my dad, Don Gonillo. Not sure what the correct word might be – interestingly, ironically, or spiritually – they both went to heaven on April, 20 in 2011 and 2013 respectively. Miss them both!