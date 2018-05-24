The last week of May brings the final week of regular season contests and the largest track and field meet in our state, which happens to be right here at the high school Saturday. Playoffs for ranked teams are scheduled to begin next week unless, of course, the weather does not cooperate. Conference finals in the NBA and NHL may be over depending upon the individual series. They all have been exciting and enjoyable to watch. Memorial Day, the Vt. City Marathon and the prom all arrive at about the same time. Please be smart and safe.

Essex High School will host the annual track and field Essex Invitational. The meet doubles as the Vt. New England Qualifier which takes the top six place finishers to the New England Track and Field Championships held at the University of New Hampshire in Durham on Saturday, June 9. Hornets that are favored to qualify include (among others) all relay teams, Michael Baker, Jamaal Hankey, Jacob Rigoli, Hannah Neddo, Breyer Sinor, Ryan Guerino, Henry Farrington, Jackson Baker, Lizzie Martell, Maria Campo, Ali Green, Nejla Hadzic, Spencer Towle, James Boldosser, Peter Alden, Hannah Poquette, Ciera Manrique and Wyatt Lamell. The Vt. state meet is next week on Saturday, June 2 at Burlington High Sschool. Pavel Dvorak and crew will be in charge of both meets. Last weekend a small contingent of Hornets traveled to Schenectady, N.Y. and competed in the famed Eddy Meet. Hankey ran a PR 23.33 in the 200m.

Friday evening was senior night for the Essex boys’ lacrosse team. Seniors and parents that were honored included: Cam Quinn (Samantha and Shaun), Seamus Chisholm (Micki and Paul), Casey Keenan (Kathleen and Colin), Rowan Mahoney (Audra and Brian), Jordan Hines (Judy and Lonnie) and Andrew Cooledge (Leezanne and Scott). The Hornets won 15-5 as Cooledge scored five goals and added two assists, Grady Corkum 3g 3a, Luke Meunier 2g 1a, Chris Labonte 2g, Chris Davis 2g, Chisholm 1g and Aidan Haggerty made eight saves. The team is now 8-5 and broke a small two-game losing streak with the win. They have won seven of their last nine, have beaten all D-I teams with the exception of the Red Hawks but threw a huge scare into the top-seeded Hawks, who came back to edge the Hornets 9-7. Listen, no matter what their ranking – it will be in the top 3-4 – they will be a tough matchup as they are peaking at the right time. The JV’s are 3-7 as they lost to both CVU 8-5 and Rice 5-3. In the latter Jason Smith and Tobias Martin scored. They play road games at CVU and BHS this week. The frosh are 1-3-1 as they fell to CVU 8-2 and end their season versus South Burlington.

The girls’ lacrosse team went 2-2, is 4-7, and is improving daily going into their final four games this week. Wins over BHS and Vergennes/Mt. Abe with losses to second-ranked Middlebury and third-ranked SB. In the latter versus the Wolves, Maddy Young, Lindsey Centracchio, Abby Robbins, Olivia Miller-Johnson and Lucy Miquel all notched goals. Goalkeepers Ella Frisbee and Madi Larson stopped six shots. Games versus Burr & Burton, Rice, CVU, and Colchester end the regular season. The first three games are home with senior night Thursday versus the D-1 topping Red Hawks. The JV’s are 6-4 after a 1-1 week. They lost 8-4 to MIDD and beat SB 7-5. The JV-b squad drubbed Harwood 13-1 and is 3-1.

The baseball team is heating up winning three of four last week to raise its record to 7-6. The Hornets beat Mt. Mansfield 23-5 and 22-4 as their offense was on fire. They closed the week with a 13-2 drubbing of Missisquoi Valley. Anthony Hope pitched the five inning complete game giving up five hits and seven K’s. Garrett Sommerset went 2-4 Ryan Young drove in two runs, Robbie Meslin, Mav King, and Ty Millette had RBI hits. They lost a one-run walk-off to CVU in the Red Hawks’ Strikeout Cancer game in support of sophomore infield/pitcher Storm Rushford. Essex contributed $400 to the fund before the game. CVU is coached by ex-Hornet and New York Yankees fan Tim Albertson. The Red Hawks own a 12-1 record and are the top seed in D-I; obviously an excellent team. Please take note here: Essex’s last two losses have been to CVU by a scant run each game. Our boys are coming on! They will play three games this week versus North Country Union, SB, and BFA St. Albans. The JV’s won twice and are 6-5 playing three times this week. The freshman complete their season with away games versus Enosburg and SB. No report on the Rutland doubleheader Saturday.

The softball team is riding a 13-game winning streak. This top ranked, high octane offense won four more games last week scoring double digits in all, winning three in mercy-rule, five inning games. In Friday’s 16-7 win in Highgate, Caitlin Toth pitched another complete game with ten K’s. Maddie Catella and Kaitlyn Butkus smashed three hits. Jamie Moran also had three hits and three RBI’s. Makenna Thorne added two more hits. The JV’s defeated CVU (no report on MVU) and improved to 8-0. They play NCUHS, SB, and BFA before playoffs begin.

The girls’ tennis team lost 7-0 to CVU and is 4-5 with no result versus Stowe. The boys defeated CVU 4-3 and are 9-0. Matches versus St. Johnsbury and MMU to close out the season.

The girls’ rugby team was crowned league champs for the Vt./Capital N.Y. District. Essex went 3-0 in tourney play, defeating Saratoga 24-0 behind tries by Nicole Frank (2), Val Bessette, and Tovah Coe; Frank had two conversions. They crushed Rutland/ADK 43-5 – Maddie Folsom 2 tries, Amelia Duffy, Courtney Volk, Ella Hughes, Meredith Payson and Bessette. Tia Kane 3 conversions and Rachael Foell; and a squeaker over SB 20-15 as Bessette, Folsom, Payson, and Ale Alonso Bell had tries. Their senior game is Thursday, May 31 under the lights versus SB at 8 p.m. The boys went 2-1 playing well but lost in finals.

Though Notre Dame lost in the NCAA playoffs, former Hornet Brendan Gleason was named Lax All-American last week. Here is a note from Notre Dame: “Despite missing three games due to an injury, Gleason (Essex, Vermont) managed to be one of the most productive players in the Irish attack in his junior campaign. The attackman/midfielder scored 19 goals and tied for the team lead in assists with 14. Gleason totaled six points on three separate occasions in wins over Richmond (three goals, three assists), Duke (three goals, three assists) and Army (four goals, two assists).” Congrats!

Sad to hear news on the passing of former student Dave Gaworecki (EHS ’95 and St. Michael’s College ‘00) last week. Dave was a wrestler, an Eagle Scout, a Springsteen fan and baseball fan. His scouting project was to build the Essex Little League press box. He leaves his wife, Jennifer, and beautiful daughter, Ava, and will be missed.

Happy Birthday to one of the greatest Hornet soccer players ever David DeeJae Johnson, who also made his mark at UVM, Traci Patterson, ex-hurdler and all-star Hoagies employee, Madison Stephenson, former 400m state champ Zac Farnham-Haskell, TJ’er Curtis King, Dave Cobb, officer Ryan “Big Foot” Brady, John “Horseman’ Borch, Katie Bucke Sonnick, Wtby’s Terry Saginario-Lanese, and Flip Krizanac.

P.S. Thanks for all the congratulatory notes in person and on Facebook. Appreciated.