By Joe Gonillo

May has arrived. Please remember Mother’s Day on Sunday!! Thanks for the warmer weather. Looks as though it’s here to stay. Lots of games, matches, and meets. Saturday’s Burlington Invitational looks to be exciting. Hopefully you are watching both the NBA and NHL playoffs.

The boys’ lacrosse team continues to improve and win. They own a 7-3 record, went 3-0 last week, and have a six game winning streak. They began the week with an 18-2 blowout win over Colchester. Scoring was provided by Andrew Coolidge, 5 goals; Chris Labonte, 2 goals, 2 assists; Grady Corkum, 2 goals, 2 assists; Chris Davis, 2 goals; Jordan Hines, 3 goals, assist; Luke Meunier, 2 goals, assist; Sam Bowen, 2 goals, and Rowan Mahoney with 2 assists. Aidan Haggerty made 11 saves.

The Hornets trailed a strong Hanover team by two goals at halftime. They played an aggressive and solid second half to a 10-8 win in N.H. Bowen fired in 4 goals and notched an assist; Corkum, 2 goals, 4 assists; Cooledge, 3 goals and an assist, and Frankenhoff a goal. Haggerty stopped eight shots.

Down in Woodstock, Essex claimed an exciting 11-9 victory. Cooledge once again scored 5 goals; Hines, 1 goal and 3 assists; Cam Frankenhoff, 2 goals, 2 assists; Labonte with a goal and Corkum had a goal and an assist. Haggerty had eight saves.

The JV’s, 3-4, went 1-1 last week dropping a 9-6 decision to Hanover and beat Woodstock 8-6. The Hornets trailed by three but the man-up team of Smith, Chisholm, Line, Mahoney and Martin found their groove and helped lead the comeback. The frosh play Mt. Abe this week.

The girls’ lacrosse team, 0-2 last week, is 1-4. Tough losses to South Burlington and CVU – it hurt now but will make this team better as the season moves on. Against the Wolves, Maya Boyers, Bailey Tetrault and Abby Robbins scored in the 11-3 loss. Versus the one-loss Red Hawks, the Hornets fell 10-5. They played a solid second half as Jenna Puleo scored twice and added an assist. Boyers popped in two scores, and Olivia Miller-Johnson had the other. Madisyn Larson made four saves. The JV’s were edged by SB 11-10, and their game vs CVU was stopped at the half because of thunder and lightning with Essex trailing 5-4 in the rain. The teams host BFA and Mt. Mansfield with the latter under the lights Thursday evening. The JV-b squad finally played their first game after three postponements. They lost an exciting 11-10 game vs the Milton varsity and played very well. They play in Hinesburg Thursday.

The baseball team is 2-4 looking to bounce back from an 0-2 week and a four game losing streak. The boys showed some spirit in their 7-6 loss to SB and a 12-9 L up in St. Johnsbury. In the latter, Gordon Schmalz and Garrett Somerset banged out two hits, and Mav King had two doubles, walked three times and had four RBI’s. They look to get back in the win column this week with games against Burlington, North Country and CVU.

The JV’s are also 2-4. They dropped Rice 6-3 but lost to the Wolves 7-6 and the Hilltoppers 8-4. The frosh opened their spring in Rutland Saturday playing and losing two games 8-3 MAU and 11-2 Rutland. It’s Enosburg, CVU, and Mt. Abe this week.

The softball team was 2-0 last week and is now 6-0 this spring. Wins over SB and St. J. kept them on the winning track. In the 15-7 win over the Hilltoppers, Logan Pollard K’d 11 and got the win. She also led the offensive attack with three hits including a double and a triple. Jamie Morin smashed HR and drove in four runs while Emily Harvey chipped in with two hits. BHS, NCHUS, and CVU are next.

The track team competed in 2 meets last week. The first one was home while Saturday’s meet was SB’s Coaches vs Cancer Twilight Meet. The girls’ and boys’ relay teams are improving. Their distance, sprint, and hurdle groups have dropped times, and the field event performances have been strong. Breyer Sinor, Jacob Rigoli, Jamaal Hankey, Ryan Guerino, Spencer Towle, James Boldosser, Michael Baker, Henry Farrington, Peter Alden, Jackson Baker, Zach Preston, Maria Campo, Lizzie Martell, Ella Larsen, Nejla Hadzic, Ali Green, Hannah Poquette, Hannah Neddo, Lily Bulger, Aubrey McKenna, Emily Gonyeau and Ciera Manrique are athletes to watch. They have one last tune-up meet this week before the annual BHS Invitational Saturday. The boys and girls look to be in contention as St. J., CVU, MMU, CHS, BHS have either strong teams and/or individual stars. Check the BHS/Vt. Track and Field website for specific event information.

The boys’ tennis team is 4-1 after two wins last week. Essex beat BHS 5-2 and Rice 7-0 but lost the end of a suspended match to CVU. No results reported for the girls’ team. Both play BHS, SB, and CHS.

The girls rugby team went 2-0 destroying Adirondack/Rutland 42-0 and also shutting out Saratoga 22-0. Follow this with Wednesday at MSP and in Skidmore for tourney. The boys split and are 2-2.

Sox – Yankees at the Stadium this week. Bruins lost four straight to hit the links in early May. Big letdowns hurt their cause. My only consolation is that TB has a few ex-NY Rangers on their squad. The Caps-Pens series is a beauty. Celtics own the 76’ers and look to be on a collision course with the Cavs. Steph Curry and Co. looking really good out west. Their conference match-up with Houston should be a beauty. Grab some popcorn for the next round!

VPA HOF banquet/dinner last Friday evening in Montpelier was incredible. Congratulations to all Hall of Famers!!

Started a PT job at the Links as a starter last week. See you out there Wednesday afternoons all spring and summer.

Quick college lax update: Teo and James Olsen’s St. Anselm Hawks upset #1 Le Moyne in the New England 10 semis but fell in Sunday’s final. Wonder why SMC did not snatch these two talented Hornets? ND’s Brendon Gleason was back in action and helped lead the Irish to the ACC championship and another berth in the NCAA Tourney. They are ranked seventh and will host Denver this weekend. Win and they have a chance to play second-ranked Albany,

Happy Birthday to ex-student and all-star lax player Anna Olsen, soccer guru Jay Brady, niece Amelia Coleman, Matt Conti, Greg Alling, Jess McWilliam, Kim Garrett, Ali Wells, San Antonio’s Joe Moore and Kenena Montague.

Condolences to my long-time English Department colleague John Ferris and his family on the passing of his mother, Marion Ferris, last week. She was a teacher and a college professor in New Jersey and also lived in New York and Williston. She was married for 53 years and will be missed.