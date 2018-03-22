By JOE GONILLO

One state championship hockey game was played a week ago Monday, and the other was played this past Monday night thanks to our winter weather. Another boys’ high school hockey final is of interest explained below. MLB season will be underway in a week and I hope the Yanks start hitting better. Spring sports about to kick off! (P.S. With all the snow days, not sure when the last day of school will be. Hopefully before July!)

The biggest news of the week centered on our Hornet girls’ hockey team playing in the championship game at UVM. The number one seeded 19-3 Hornets matched up against natural rival BFA St. Albans. The Comets carried the number two seed into the game as well as an equally impressive 18-3-1 record; but a stop-all-shots goalie, a mid-second period goal and a late tally sunk Essex’s chances as BFA skated to a hard fought 2-0 win in last week’s hockey final. The Hornets gave it their all, firing 24 shots on net as the offense was clicking, but no pucks could sneak through to light the lamp. The Essex defense played an outstanding game limiting their opponents to 20 shots as frosh Sophie Forcier made 18 saves in one heck of a game. Congratulations to the team and coaches Maddalena, Farnham, Martin, Celia and Fadden. They end the winter 19-4-1.

Thanks to the snow, the boys’ state final was moved to last Monday. Second seed Essex versus Spaulding who sported the third best record. It’s was the fourth meeting of the season for the teams, and first-year coach Chris Line’s 18-3 Hornets are not taking anything for granted. Let’s go Essex! (Since the writing of this column, the Hornets went on to a 5-0 win, and we have photos of the game online at essexreporter.com.)

How about this feel good story: Lyndon Institute also played in the hockey finals in Division II. Third seed LI took on the top team in the division 20-0-1 Woodstock. Chris Meunier, a former Hornet hockey player, track and field sprinter who I had the pleasure of coaching and ’85 grad is the first-year coach of the Vikings. Intelligently he has implemented practices, game plans and systems used by Bill O’Neil and Gary Hebert. The coach enjoys a mix of local talent with diverse backgrounds as well as some Czechoslovakian and Swedish players that have fit in smoothly. LI hasn’t seen the championships in 25 years, and this ex-Hornet by way of Texas has them in the championship. His walks from Drury Drive to practice during high school, playing at the Gut multiple times and being all in on hockey have helped prepare him for the moment. Living in Littleton, N.H. (he has been back in New England for five years) with his lovely Texan wife and two teenagers – a son (16) and a daughter (14) – he took advantage of an opportunity to coach LI this winter. A solid interview with Lyndon athletic director Paul Wheeler sealed the deal and put him back on the ice. He doesn’t mind the 30 minute drive to and from practice. The Vikings scored 73 goals all season while giving up 58: that’s a 15 goal differential in 20 games! They were 4-6 in the first half of the season then went 10-1 the second half making a strong playoff run. Their determination surfaced in the semis versus Northfield when trailing 2-0. The Vikings rallied to win 3-2 and get to Gutterson, completing one heck of a Cinderella story. Good luck, my friend.

Enjoyed watching Tiger Woods golf again. Yes folks, he’s back.

Thanks to all who have checked in and/or helped by donating to buddy Azzie’s recovery fund. Take a peek at his recent status at his gofundme page.

Norwich women’s hockey are the Division III national champs!

My Final Four picks are: Virginia (out in a BIG way), North Carolina (also gone home), Villanova and Duke. The last two are still alive though I would not mind seeing Kentucky win it all. I watched UMBC take VA apart and was shocked as were most others. Syracuse upset MSU, too.

Remembering Dean Place this week and Jackson St.’s Joyce Daniels, who passed away after 100 years last week.

Congrats to my wife, Tina, who recorded the first par of her less-than-one-year-of golf career. She actually collected two par threes last week in the same round. Very proud of her.

Also ran into former EHS teachers, and their husbands, Jane and Steve Goodman and Elizabeth and Brian Searles for a fun evening. I also met up with former sprinter/cheerleader 2000 graduate Jess Folden Berkay and one of her beautiful daughters.

Caught the new movie “I Can Only Imagine” last week. It is incredible, and not just for the music!

Happy Birthday to Holly Williams turning 92! Dallas Cowboys’ center Travis Frederick, Carry Ramsey, Tom Giroux, Chris Demetrules, Nan Payson, Melissa LaMarche and Shanna Moyer. Thanks to all who texted, sent FB notes and even a few cards to celebrate my birthday last week.