By JOE GONILLO

The state championship hockey games lined up for Monday and Wednesday nights – past this writer’s deadline. I’m sure others at the ER have it covered (and we do – see our sports galleries). I love that both the boys’ and girls’ teams made it to UVM. NCAA March Madness kicks off this week, in high school girls’ basketball the championship in D-I went to St. Johnsbury over CVU last weekend and MLB spring training is getting more interesting. Spring sports looming – Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

The top seeded Hornet girls’ hockey team easily defeated Rice 5-2 (15 games in a row now) in the state semi’s improving to a smoking hot 19-3 and most importantly advancing to the D-I finals vs long-time rival and nemesis BFA. The Comets and the Hornets split their 2 games this season: 4-0 BFA then 3-0 EHS. Trailing 1-0 in the opening period against the Green Knights, frosh Abby Robbins tied the game at 1. Classmate Courtney Himes gave the Hornets a 2-1 advantage soon after. Rice tied the game at 2, then Essex took over. They slammed the door defensively with Sophie Forcier, 15 stops, keeping the net clean. Molly Bruyns, Olivia Miller-Johnson, and an insurance tally from Hannah Palmer punched their ticket to Monday’s championship.

The second seed Essex boys’ hockey team, now 18-3, won yet another 1-goal playoff game (and their eighth in a row) 3-2 over a determined Stowe squad and moved into the state championship game vs Spaulding. Trailing 1-0 early, the Hornets tied their home semifinal on Sudden Sam Couture’s first goal of the game in the waning minutes of the first period. In the opening moments of the second period, Couture lit the lamp again to give Essex a 2-1 advantage. Ryan Young added a huge goal in the third period. Stowe’s Max Carr scored his second goal of the game with five minutes to play, giving Hornet’s fans some exciting moments, but the defense and goalkeeper Sam Foster, who stopped 30 shots, shut the door and set the boys up for a Wednesday tilt for the state title.

Our boys’ basketball team lost their playdown game to BFA St. Albans last week 74-52 ending their winter with a 6-15 record. Grant Robertson scored 17 points and Robbie Meslin dropped 15 up in autotown. The Hornets will return just under half their roster next season.

Did you hear or read that Hornet Maverick King was named the Vermont preseason 2018 Player of the Year by MaxPreps? Congrats, Mav! Feel free to check it out on CBSsports.com (under the MaxPreps icon). That’s quite an honor.

I loved watching Tiger Woods play last weekend. Congratulations to University of New Hampshire distance runner Elle Purrier who won the mile at Texas A&M Saturday in 4:31.76. That put her 0.06 – that’s six thousandths of a second – faster than the second place runner.

I have a friend who needs some help, and some of you may know him. Former St. Michael’s College and Rice soccer coach and high school teacher Azzie has had multiple operations recently resulting in the removal of one of his eyes because of infection. As his nature and faith testify, Azzie is staying strong throughout this tragic, unfortunate situation. Feel free to read specific details, and possibly help if you can, at gofundme.com/supportazziesrecovery.

My Final Four picks: Virginia, Villanova, North Carolina and Duke.

We are remembering Debbie Gilbert this week.

Happy Birthday Andrea Leo, Ordina Smailhodzic, Caraline Flaherty, former Hornet HH/LH state champ Mari Hanerfeld Brennan, former Rice sharp shooter Jilby Danis Besaw, Jefferson Goodrich and Violet Martin.