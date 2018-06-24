If I forgot to wish all the dads out there Happy Father’s Day last week, my apologies. Congrats to all graduates from ADL, EMS and EHS. Good luck as you continue your education and/or move on to future endeavors. School’s out for students and teachers. YEAH! Summer officially starts this week. Town and Jct. pools and camps are open for business. The Lake Monsters are back as well as high school all-star games, little league and Babe Ruth baseball and summer soccer leagues. And…there’s always the World Cup!

The Links hosted their annual Rotary Golf Classic last week. Close to 150 golfers participated last Wednesday. Special contests such as closest to the hole, hole-in-one and a putting tourney were held. Most holes had two groups of foursomes with play teeing off a bit after noon and ending after 5 p.m. Notables and friends who drove past my check-in starter’s station (in no particular order) include Steve and Michelle Forbes of Subway, who may have been the most popular with the delicious boxed lunches Subway provided; John Alden, Scott and Partners; Andrew Bose, Bruce Gepfert Vt. Systems; Dave Johnson, Rob Mulcahy Essex Rotary; Ed Pantzar, Ted Cayea, Andy Gingras and Scott Plaza; Rich O’Donnell, Jeff and Jamie Chalmers from Ready Funeral Home; Charles Kramer and Bob Currier of the Newport Rotary; Mike Dubie, Phil Murdock, Dick Harris and Jay Overton represented the Vt. Air Guard; Rob Sinkewicz, Catamount Accounting; Shawn and Kristin Fitzgerald, and Katie Swanson from Transitions Physical Therapy; Justin and Jerry Martin and Tom Weaver of Bartlett Weaver; Jay Fayette, Steve Loyer Tech Group; Duncan Harvey, NBT Bank; Travis Hathaway, Dominion Tech; Gary Rogers and Todd Warren, Otter Creek Awnings; John McSoley, Dave Ellis McSoley and McCoy; Ken Myers and Bob White, Myers Waste and Recycle; Terry Shanahan, Evan Teich and Ella Marquis, Town of Essex; and Jeff and Carol Ann Williams, Spafford and Son Well Drilling. The weather cooperated, and all golfers had a great time.

Here are the latest standings in the best Women’s Soccer League in Chittenden (and any surrounding) County. Glad it’s back for yet another fun, exciting, enjoyable season.

VT ENERGY LEGS 3-0-0 HUFF N’ PUFF 2-0-1 SHENANIGANS 1-1-0 2 SISTERS 1-1-1 ESDI 1-0-2 802 CROOSS FIT 1-0-1 NE KINGDOM WARRIORS 0-0-2 THA WARRIORS 0-0-2

Congratulations to the following athletes on their all-league and/or summer all-star game selection:

METRO DIVISION BASEBALL

Coach of the year: former Hornet Tim Albertson, Champlain Valley.

Most RBIs (25): Garrett Somerset; Most home runs (4): Maverick King, Garrett Somerset; Most K’s (64): Maverick King.

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Mav King, 1B: Garrett Somerset, 2B: Ryan Young, SS: Grady Cram, OF Cory Giannelli..

HONORABLE MENTION

Essex: Anthony Hope, Robby Meslin; MMU: Max Eriksson, Josh Springer.

Vermont’s roster for the annual Twin State Baseball Classic vs. N.H. will be ready on Saturday, June 23 at the Maxfield Complex in White River Junction. Be there by 9:30 a.m. as two seven-inning games are scheduled. Coaches for our Green Mountain State are Mike Czok of Randolph, Shawn French of Oxbow, Marcel Girouard of Burlington and Jason Tarleton of Woodstock. Admission is free.

Twin State lacrosse lineups for the 26th Byrne Cup also showdown Saturday, June 23 at Hanover H.S. include a handful of Hornets. The doubleheader, which is sponsored by the Hanover, N.H. Lions Club, kicks off with the gals’ game at 12:30 p.m. followed by the boys game at 3 p.m. Again, free admission; but donations are encouraged.

BOYS – Andrew Cooledge, attack; Jordan Hines, midfield.

GIRLS – Essex: Jenna Puleo, midfield. Others of note MMU’s Ella King, midfield, Natalie Mohn, attack; and CVU’s Lydia Maitland midfield.

Coaches are Rob Labate of Rutland for boys, and Burr and Burton’s Jamie Blake and Mount Anthony’s Whitney Brooks for girls.

The Make-A-Wish All-Star Twin State Hockey Classic double header will be played at UVM’s Gutterson Fieldhouse on June 30. The girls drop the puck at 4 p.m. with the boys starting at 6:30 p.m. This is the 26th boys’ game and the 21st for the girls. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children 6 and under. They will be available at the door as well. Middlebury coach Matt Brush coaches the girls’ team assisted by Tim Vachereau and Jamie Hagerman-Phinney. Behind the bench for the boys are Essex’ Chris Line, Stowe’s Chris Eaton and St. Johnsbury’s Dick Emery.

GIRLS – Essex: Hannah Barrett, Kaitlyn Butkus, Hannah Palmer; Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield: Lydia Maitland, forward; Jacqueline Ryan, forward.

BOYS – Essex: Sam Couture, forward; Maverick King, forward; Nathan Theriault, defense; Ryan Young, forward; MMU: Phoenix LaMonda, goalie.

While down in N.Y. and Conn. last week, I saw the Yanks beat Tampa 5-4 on the strength of rookie 2B Gleyber Torres 3-run HR. Fellow rookie Domingo Herman notched his first major league win. Aroldis Chapman nailed down the W with a solid 9th inning. Aaron Hicks also homered. Saw an incredible statue of Marilyn Monroe in a park in Stamford. Celebrated birthdays and preschool graduation at the Manor in West Orange, N.J. – best lobster buffet ever!

Sadly had to say good-bye to former SHP LG and WSI Kira Hancock last week but glad she stopped by the pool. Kira spent the last four years swimming for the UVM Cats, setting school and pool records. She also was part of three Hornet track and field championships, winning individual titles in the 300m LH her junior and senior years. She’s heading out west and will be missed.

Birthday wishes heading out to my nephew Owen Stark, Olivia Monnachino, Drew Kinney, Andy Pettitte, Linnae O’Neil, Luc Evanson, Joe Donahue, Shawn Montague, McInroe Mutia and Daniele Pheeney. Happy 26th Anniversary to Eric and Holly Hathaway.

Condolences to the families of VSOA soccer official Jim Starr and Arlington soccer coach John Werner. The former had a reflection of life at Enosburg HS while the latter had a celebration of life ceremony on Werner Field at the Arlington Rec Park.