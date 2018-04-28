April vacation is a welcomed break for all. No school, sleeping a bit later, homework – if teachers are still allowed to assign it – when it fits into the schedule (because you have all week), practices and games highlight the week. Every day except Wednesday looks to be in the high 50s up into the 60s and sunny. Grab a chair or blanket and get to a high school sporting event. Enjoy! The NFL Draft from Dallas kicks off Thursday night. Red Sox were no hit?

The boys’ lacrosse team went 0-1 last week losing to South Burlington 17-4. Andrew Cooledge scored twice, Grady Corkum and Chris Labonte also scored and Aidan Haggerty made eight saves.

The JV’s dropped an 11-6 contest to the Wolves and are 1-1 this spring. Goal scores include Jason Smith, Max Line, Hazen Pierce and Keane Mahoney. MMU away on Monday, CVU home on Wednesday, and BFA away this coming Saturday in a busy 3-game vacation week schedule.

The girls’ lacrosse team notched their first win of the Grace O’Neil era drubbing Burlington 8-4. Frosh Sophie Forcier’s hat trick led the offense, while Maya Boyers added two goals and an assist, Jenna Puleo had two goals and Bailey Tetrault a goal in the win. Goalkeppers Madi Larson and Ella Frisbie split time in net and shared six saves. Their Middlebury game was postponed.

The JV’s are 2-1 after a 5-4 win over BHS. They have no games over break.

The baseball team is holding steady at 2-0 with their Rutland game snowed out. The JV’s are 1-2 after a 10-7 loss to the Raiders last week. Games at St. Johnsbury and Rice will be played Thursday and Saturday.

The softball team is 3-0 after a huge offensive perform last week, when the Hornets destroyed Rutland 26-5. Sarah Knickerbocker, Emily Harvey and Jamie Morin sparked the offense. Knickerbocker, who is looking like the best hitter in D-I (if not all of VT.), had three hits, crushing two HR’s and four RBIs. Harvey banged out four hits including a double and two RBIs. Morin went 3-for-5 smashing an HR and drove in three runs. Caitlin Toth was the WP.

The JV’s are 2-0 after a 21-0 white-washing of MMU. It’s St. J and Rice away this week and home vs SB 5/1.

The track teams were back at BHS last week and performed well in chilly weather once again. Highlights include first place performances by Ryan Guerino 100m; Spencer Towle 400m; Jamaal Hankey 300m IH; Henry Farrington 1500m; Peter Alden 3000m; Zac Preston 300mIH; boys’ 4×8 relay; Jacob Rigoli shot; Breyer Sinor discus; Jackson Baker HJ and LJ, Michael Baker PV, Lizzie Martell 400m; girls’ 4x100m relay, mile relay, 4×8 relay; Maria Campo shot; Lily Bulger discus; and Ceira Manrique. The annual vacational was moved to Tuesday, April 24, and the team is back in action Wednesday, May 2.

The boys’ tennis team beat Colchester 5-2 last week and is 2-0 early in the spring. The girls are 1-2 after also beating the Lakers 5-2. Match winners for EHS include Destina Suren, Anna Ursiny, Maya Asher, Emilee Friedman and Tilly Krishna. Both teams are off this week.

Prayers to White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar who suffered a brain hemorrhage Friday night after his appearance. Last I heard he was in critical, yet stable, condition. A’s lefty Sean Manaea no-hit the mighty Red Sox late Saturday night DST. Who stayed up to watch? Philly fans still want to fire Gabe Kapler? After their 1-4 start, they have gone 12-3.

The first round series are still going on in the NBA and the NHL.

