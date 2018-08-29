By JOE GONILLO

September hits this week. Labor Day and the start of school mark the end of summer. Pools closed, scrimmages over, athletic contests for fall sports begin and vacations are things of the past. Check out the Essex High School fall sports schedule on page 13, and keep checking the EHS athletic website for updates on games and locations. A reminder that picture Day is Friday. Enjoy back-to-school, even while the Fair is in full swing.

The Essex Invitational is Saturday. First time in its illustrious history that the Invite is before Labor Day. It will also be held on the brand new Tree Farm cross country course. Gun for the Citizens Race bangs at 8:30 a.m. The JV girls race starts at 10:30 a.m., JV boys at 11:15 a.m., varsity girls at noon and varsity boys at 12:45 p.m. Get there early or you will have to park at the high school and walk down! Good Luck Hornets.

Saw students at the Links last Wednesday trying out for the Hornet boys golf team. They open up Thursday in Newport at the country club. Tee time is at 9:30 a.m.

Here’s a peek at the week’s schedule:

Monday, Aug. 27

Girls Cross Country 4 p.m. @ Red Rocks

Varsity Girls Volleyball 4:30 p.m. vs MMU

Tuesday, Aug. 28

Varsity Field Hockey 4 p.m. vs CVU

Boys Varsity/JV Soccer 4 p.m. vs BFA

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Varsity Field Hockey 4 p.m. vs Stowe

Thursday, Aug. 30

Boys Varsity/JV Soccer 4 p.m. vs Stowe

Friday, Aug. 31 Season Openers

Varsity Cheerleading @ SB

Varsity/JV Field Hockey 4/5:15 p.m. @ Rice

Varsity Football 7 p.m. @ SB

Saturday, Sep. 1 Season Openers

Boys Cross Country – 12:30 p.m. – Essex Invitational

Girls Cross Country – 11:15 a.m. – Essex Invitational

Boys/Girls Varsity Soccer noon/2 p.m. @ MAU

Tuesday, Sep. 4 Season Opener

Boys Volleyball – 4:30 p.m. vs SB

Silver Fox Golf Tourney at the Links was Monday. I’ll have the results for you next week.

Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife and best friend, Tina, love you; to nephew Nick Lavalley, former jv hoopster Kristin Chalmers, new FFB GM Liz Chouinard, ex-student Greg Cote, former Hornet thrower and stellar swimmer Kevin Hancock and buddy Pete Shaw. Anniversary wishes to brother Vince and wife Karen on #34. Memories as his best man are as clear to me as yesterday. My parents chartered a bus for our Conn. relatives to enjoy the relaxing ride to Vt. as well.