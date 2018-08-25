By JOE GONILLO

Last full week of August before Back-to-School. Ouch! Still hurts to say that. All high school teams have been practicing. A few teams may be finalized. Hornet coaches listed below. Some squads have preseason scrimmages this week and next before the regular season starts. Sand Hill Pool sadly closes this week. Hearing rumors of in-service days too. Finally, here comes the fair.

Here’s a quick look at the EHS fall coaches:

Cheerleading: Head Coach: Brittany Mcguire, assistant Emily Curtis

Boys’ Cross Country: Eric Langevin, assistant Blaine Isham

Girls’ Cross Country: Katie White, assistant Kayla Sarvak

Field Hockey: Heather Garrow, assistant Robin Noble

JV Field Hockey: Barb Isham

JVB Field Hockey: Kelsey Abair

Football: Drew Gordon, assistants Ira Isham, Kyle Blindow, Dave Neil, Mark Bombard

JV Football: Dean Corkum, assistants Nick Gordon, Kerry Leclair

Freshman Football: Matt Currier, assistant KenFontaine

Boys’ and Girls’ Golf: Justin Norris, assistant Gabe Coleman

Boys’ Soccer: Jake Orr

JV Boys’ Soccer: Bill O’Neil

Frosh Boys’ Soccer: Oli Kranichfeld

Girls’ Soccer: Kevin Barber, assistants Mike Goodrich, Stephanie Fay, Andy Bean

JV Girls’ Soccer: Nicole Grinstead

JVB Girls Soccer: Bri Joy

Boys’ Volleyball: Albert Gonzales

JV Gold Boys’ VB: Sara Lestage;

Girls’ Volleyball: Jen Ligouri

JV Gold Girls VB: Sara Arden

Boys’ and Girls’ Unified Bowling: Erin Schmidt

FYI: fall 2018 athletic picture day is Friday, Aug. 31 at 2:45 p.m. outside by softball field. Athletes, please make sure to get an order form from your coach prior to this date so it can be completed and returned to photographer on Aug. 31. Any questions please feel free to email Todd Herrington therrington@ewsd.org.

Mark your calendar for Friday, Aug. 24 between 3 and 4 p.m. – weather permitting – Sand Hill Pool will be closing its doors for the summer! 10 weeks gone in a flash. Plan ahead for your last swim of the summer.

XC coach Eric Langevin ran the Vermont 100 on 100 Saturday with some local guys. Team name is Running to Stand Still, and team members include Eric Langevin, Dylan McNamara, Derek Martisus, Brendan Kinney, Jeff Weston and Seth Jensen. They finished third overall out of 137 teams. Total time was 11 hours 18 minutes over the hilly, mountainous course. There was a staggered start, and they started at 8:30 a.m. in the second to last group. We passed every team that started before us, even those that started as early as 5 a.m. The overall winning team was a group of collegiate runners who performed extremely well. The course began at Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe and finished at Okemo Mountain. You will often see this group running the roads of Essex on weekend mornings. If you see them, give them a wave or beep your horn politely. Quite an accomplishment for a group of late 30 and 40 year olds.

Spent a few days in Hampton Beach with our beautiful granddaughter, son and daughter last week. We were actually on Seabrook Beach – power plant shut down – and relaxed. I did answer the call and championed the HB Mini Golf tourney without slicing one shot. Happened to defeat my son, who did his best impersonation of the strange caddies from “Caddyshack” in trying to distract his dad. But I clubbed him by four strokes as he faded down the stretch and couldn’t quite keep up with my masterful focus and putting!

Marilyn Hamel passed away last week. I believe she taught in Essex Town while her husband, Paul, was a longtime social studies teacher,JV girls’ soccer coach, and assistant hockey coach to Bill O’Neil. Her loving farewell is Wednesday, Aug.22 at the Essex Resort and Spa from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. She will be missed.