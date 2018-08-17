By JOE GONILLO

Fall sports begin this week. Football kicked off with tryouts Monday and the Gold Card fundraising followed. All sports continue this week and Monday. Best time in the world to be a student/athlete: practice, sports, no academic responsibilities yet and still some summer left. Enjoy!

The girls’ xc team is in Sleepy Hollow. If you are not attending camp, practice begins Saturday, Aug. 18.

Boys’ xc is in Acadia with practice Monday, Aug. 20 at Essex High School.

Football had a program meeting at 8 a.m. with an 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. practice, helmets only, following. Then lunch.

Boys’ soccer 8 – 9:30 a.m. BRING RUNNING SHOES for a two mile jog then reconvene at 3 – 5 p.m. Teams will be selected at the end of the Saturday, Aug. 18 session. Every player will have a face-to-face conversation with a coach at the end of tryouts. If you have a conflict with any tryout session, this should be communicated with Coach Orr immediately.

Girls’ soccer has a double session on Thursday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. – noon and 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Boys’ volleyball holds its preseason from Thursday, Aug. 16 through Saturday, Aug. 25. All practices for this time period will be at Essex Middle School. Thursday will have registration at 4:30 p.m. and tryouts from 5 – 7:30 p.m. (new and 9th grade players ONLY). Friday, Aug. 17 will have tryouts 5 – 7:30 p.m. (again for new and 9th grade players ONLY). Saturday, Aug. 18 the team will have off.

Girls’ volleyball will hold tryouts at the Edge in Essex on Thursday, Aug 16 from 8 -11 a.m. for Group A. Please closely check the rest of the schedule on the EHS athletic website as locations, times, and dates are listed specifically.

Field hockey starts on Monday, Aug. 20 from 8:15 a.m. – noon. The rest of the week looks like this: Tuesday, Aug. 21 there is practice from 9 a.m. – noon and an optional scrimmage at 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 22 sees practice at 9 – 11:30 a.m.; Thursday, Aug. 23 is 3-5:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 24 is 3-5:30 p.m. with pizza party to follow (hoping for an invite); lastly, Saturday, Aug.25 is a 9 – 11:30 a.m. practice for varsity and JV-A only.

Cheerleading tryouts will be Wednesday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 24 from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. On Saturday, Aug. 25 practice will be 3 – 5:30 p.m. Practices begin in earnest on Sunday, Aug. 26 from 3 – 5:30 p.m.

Congratulations to Women’s Summer Soccer League Champions: 2 Sisters. The second place finishers for the past two-three seasons defeated the six-time reigning league champions Vt. Energy Legs 2-0 in one heck of a soccer game. The first half was equal, a 0-0 game, but 90 seconds into the second half a sudden scramble, possession, a knock in the net and 2 Sisters was up 1 – 0. Later a cross, a shot on goal, a stop by the keeper, a rebound, a loose ball, a quick move to the side and 2 Sisters led 2-0. Both goalkeepers were amazing and made incredible stops that should have been on instant replay. Congrats to the champs who included Becky Tisbert, Kim Johnson Martin, Erin Oliver, Lucy Higgins and others. Credit Vt. Energy Legs who played a solid game and were the first to congratulate the new champs.

More summer swimming news. Oliver Austin (16), Thomas Denton (14), Cameron Marcus (17), and Jake McIntyre (17) were all selected to be part of New England Swimming’s zone team and competed at the Eastern Zone Long Course Championship meet in Richmond, Va. from Aug. 8 – 11. The four Essex boys are also members of Green Mountain Aquatics (GMA) and the Town of Essex Swim Team (TEST). New England finished on top for the second year in a row beating out 11 other zone teams, including second place finisher New Jersey. Helping lead the way was Oliver Austin finishing first in the 200M IM and the 100M breast (tie), third in the 400M IM, fourth in the 200M breast and sixth in the 200M fly. Jake McIntyre finished first in the 200M free, second in the 100M free, sixth in the 100M back and eight in the 50M free. Cameron Marcus finished first in the 200M fly, second in the 100M fly and fourth in the 200M IM. Austin, Marcus and McIntyre were also members of the second-place finishing 400M medley relay and third-place finishing 200M medley relays. Great job!

Spent Sunday afternoon at the Enosburg Falls Country Club playing in a New York Yankee – Boston Red Sox Scramble. Les and Nancy Johnson were outstanding, to say the least, carding a 71 (35/36) while sinking multiple birdies. Best players we have shared a course with! I sadly played…horribly inconsistent golf, but I had fun with my wife and our hosts.

Happy Birthday to ace golfer Dale Lavalley, Jane Goodman, Jim Cummings, Jessie Hammond, Heather Anderson, Phillipi Sanz, Kristin Kowalski Todzia, Chantel Trombley Lawrence and Holly Johnson.