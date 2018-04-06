By JOE GONILLO

Easter was last Sunday, and I hope you enjoyed your day. MLB kicked off its season last week – in a big way. Our spring sports season is in about ready to begin. The snow is melting, the weather up and down, fields still a bit wet so you better check in with EHS athletic department game day just to be sure. Some end-of-season accolades below.

Girls’ lax new coach Grace O’Neil and assistant Linnae O’Neil host Burr & Burton on Friday to kick off the spring season. Boys and girls tennis host and visit CVU Friday as well.

Here’s a list of the girls’ basketball Metro All-Stars: second team Olivia Duncan and Emmalee Smith; third team Kylie Acker.

Division I boys’ hockey Player of the Year is Ryan Young; first team Maverick King; third team Sam Couture and Nate Theriault.

Division I girls’ hockey: first team Olivia Miller-Johnson; second team Maddy Young. Academic All-Stars Hannah Barrett, Kaitlyn Butkus and Hannah Palmer.

Congratulations to all!

Villanova versus Michigan played in the men’s NCAA basketball finals and Mississippi St versus Notre Dame played for the women’s title. Villanova shot the lights out from three point line in their semifinal crush of Kansas. ND upset undefeated UCONN in OT of the women’s semi. A trey with one second sunk my favorite basketball team’s hopes in the semis for the second straight year, and as I write this the Irish just hit another three to win the NCAA championship game. Wow!

A couple of MLB notes: New York Yankee Giancarlo Stanton is the second Yankee since 1908 to collect at least three base hits and four RBIs on Opening Day. Roger Maris (3XBH, 4RBI) did it versus the Red Sox on April 19, 1960 and the first MLB hitter Blue Jay J.P. Arencibia on April 1, 2011. Here’s a list of NYYs with multi-home run games on Opening Day since 1950: Giancarlo Stanton (2018), Joe Pepitone (1963), Roger Maris (1960), and Mickey Mantle (1956). The Red Sox left the weekend in first place in the AL East.

Have you noticed the Bruins meteoric rise in points and standings? Not sure who can beat them in the playoffs.

Our sojourn in Florida ended last week. It’s nice to be back, but I sure do miss golf and the warm weather. Covering spring training and Grapefruit league games was a tough job. Sunscreen, travel, traffic, a nice baseball hat and the heat were all worthwhile. I will have to look into it again next winter and have to get to the links soon.

Also, to give credit where credit is due, for the second year in a row Essex High School won the Vermont NEA Scholars’ Bowl by defeating Hanover 415-355.

Happy Birthday Erin Diminick McGaughnea, Brent Ames, Marissa Wells, Ann Zeno Pratt, Kelsey Abair, Mia Vero, Danielle Hardy, Linda Rhodes, Andrew Lucia, Windy Kelly and Chelsea Crucitti!

Remembering our mom as she passed away and entered heaven last year on April 3 – I miss her.