By JOE GONILLO

If you check your calendars, you will see the month of March arriving this week. That fact coincides with post-season high school playoffs and state championship contests. Buckle your seat belts for this ride. ADL Tourney champs were crowned last week. Silver for the wrestlers! Gold for our U.S. women’s hockey team and men’s curling team. MLB spring trading games are underway. The Pink Zone Night earned well over $2,500 toward breast cancer research.

The wrestlers flexed their muscles last weekend in states. Congratulations to the team and coaches as Essex High School finishes as state runners-up. Top five teams saw Mt. Anthony win its 30th consecutive title with 274.5 points. Essex finished 2nd scoring 168 pts. St. Johnsbury, Mt. Abraham, Spaulding ended up 3rd, 4th, and 5th at 120.5, 105.5 and 69. The Hornets earned four individual titles and two 2nd place finishes. Individual results are in our scoreboard. Coach Ira Isham was honored to share Coach of the Year with Brian Coon of Mt. Anthony. Next year is the 50th official State Tournament, which will be hosted by the Hornets. The New England Tourney is in Providence, R.I. this weekend.

The Nordic skiers competed in states last week. Charles Martell was the top Hornet to finish as he placed 8th in the boys’ race on Thursday. The guys’ relay was 9th while the girls skied 10th in day one.

The results of the ADL tourney went this way: girls’ champion FHT of South Burlington best ADL in the finals, and Edmunds beat Colchester Middle School for the boys’ championship. Tournament hosts, workers and volunteers did a great job. You can also see our story about the ADL B teams success on our website at essexreporter.com.

The hottest show on ice is our girls’ hockey team who extended their winning streak to 13 games with two wins over BCHS (3-2 and 2-1) and stands 17-3. In the first matchup Hannah Palmer’s two goals and another from Olivia Miller-Johnson sealed the deal. In game two Hannah Barrett and Abby Robbins scored while Sophie Forcier stopped 26 shots. They blanked Northfield 5-0 behind Maddy Young’s two goals, Kaitlyn Butkus’s goal and assist and goals from Palmer and OM-J. Forcier made five saves. They own the top seed in the postseason and host all games they play.

The Hornet boys are almost as hot as the ladies. They had a 7-2 win over Stowe and a 3-1 win over Spaulding to close out their regular season at a sparkling 16-3. Ryan Young scored twice while Grady Cram, Jonah Janaro, Willem Barwin, Sam Gibbs and Isaac Johnson all had goals vs Stowe. They should be the second seed in the D-I playoffs and host a quarter-final Saturday at 3 p.m.

The girls’ basketball team bounced Rice last week 64-45 in their biggest offensive game of the winter. Emmalee Smith knocked down 28 pts., Olivia Duncan had 15, Sarah Coulter had 9 and Kylie Acker scored 8 in the senior night rout. They fell to CVU 38-32 in their finale (their second close encounter with the reigning D1 champs and state number two seed) and closed the winter 11-9. Acker and Smith scored 9. VPA rankings slot the girls 8th hosting Burlington this week. The jv’s are 16-4 closing their season with a big win over the Green Knights and a loss to CVU. The team had an outstanding winter and hopes to play a hand in some varsity wins next year. Excellent job!

The boys’ basketball squad team went 2-0 this week to end 6-13, beating the Falcons and the Lakers. Anthony DeCarvalho canned 23 points in Essex’ big win over North Country 72-55. Robby Meslin and Grant Robertson added 15 and 14 points respectively. In their 54-42 win over CHS, Robertson had 21 with Meslin and Big AD contributing 9. The jv’s edged NCUHS 51-49 and are 9-7. They end the season against CVU and SHS this week.

The bowlers competed in their individual state championships last weekend. Highlights include Reese Meunier bowling into the Final Four and finished 4th averaging 190 on the day. Alex Prim, the number two seed, rolled the high game of the day at 258 and made it to the Sweet 16 while Emily Harvey and Makenna Thorne fell in the round of 32.

Alpine ski states were the GS on Monday and slalom on Tuesday.

RIP Billy Graham.