Spencer M. Bruner

GEORGIA – Spencer Mason Bruner, 18, passed away Monday, March 20, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born Oct. 30, 1998 in Tulsa, Okla., the son of Tonya (Glisson) Kendall and Chris Bruner.

Spencer was a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. He attended CCV, a part of Essex High School’s early college program. Spencer loved school and was a member of Student Council. Spencer’s goal was to be a history teacher and had thoughts of being a politician. He loved his iPhone, and his favorite artist was Bon Jovi. Spencer was most proud of his family and friends that he loved very much.

He is survived by his mother, Tonya (Glisson) Kendall, and stepfather, Chris Kendall, of Georgia; by his father, Christopher Bruner, and stepmother, Alisha Bruner, of Oklahoma; by his maternal grandparents Opal and Clell Glisson of Missouri; by his paternal grandparents Linda Bruner of Oklahoma and Austin and LaDonna Kendall of Oklahoma; by his brother, Tyler Glisson, of Oklahoma; by his sister, Myra Seals, of Georgia; by his aunts Sheila Kirst and husband, Mike, and their daughter, Chelsea, of Utah and Tracy Fisher, her husband, Chayne, and their children Bailey and Cody of Oklahoma; by his uncle, Matt Kendall, his wife, Renee, and their children of Oklahoma and his faithful companion, Hank.

Visiting hours were held Sunday March 26 with a celebration of life on Monday, March 27. Memorial contributions in Spencer’s memory may be made to City Reach Church, 159 Pearl St. #7, Essex Jct., VT 05452. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.