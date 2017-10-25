Solar array planned for River Road

By Colin Flanders

A Waterbury-based energy company planning a solar array in Essex says it could lower the town’s electric bill by more than $150,000 over the next two decades.

Green Lantern Group, operating as Sand Hill Solar LLC, wants to build a 500-kilowatt net metering solar project at the former sand extraction operation at 251 River Rd. The 2,200-panel farm will run about 13 rows east to west and cover a little over three acres of an 86-acre parcel owned by Hector LeClair.

Victor and Will Veve, managing partners at Green Lantern, said they plan to apply for a certificate of public good from the Vt. Public Utility Commission next week. They expect to hear back within six to nine months, and hope the farm could be operational by late next year.

Since projects governed by the PUC are exempt from local review, the Veves don’t need the town’s approval to break ground. The controversial system has sparked tensions between state authority and local control around Vermont.

No one spoke out against the project during the selectboard’s Oct. 16 meeting, however, which the brothers attended to introduce the project and answer any questions.

“We look for community support where we can get it,” Victor Veve told the selectboard then. “We really believe that this is a well-sited, good project that can benefit the community in more ways than one.”

He called the property a perfect location for a solar array because it’s not visible from any abutting properties. Solar farms are good neighbors, too, he said, because the fixed-tilt panels are silent and require little maintenance.

The project will produce electricity and earn renewable energy credits for Green Mountain Power. It will also earn solar net metering credits, which can benefit the town, Victor Veve said.

Net metering is a state program that credits solar users for electricity added back to the grid. Energy generators like Green Lantern then sell those energy credits to private citizens, municipalities or schools, who use the credits on their own bills.

The Veves estimated the town could save about $8,500 a year over the next two decades based on the town’s annual report, which shows current spending at roughly $93,000. Those savings are based on the solar array offsetting 80 percent of the town’s annual load — a 20 percent window remains to allow the town to realize future efficiencies, Victor Veve said.

The initial term of such an agreement is 20 years, and to ensure it’s a true no-cost endeavor, the Veves said Green Lantern pays for the town’s attorney fees accrued for reviewing the contract. The town wouldn’t assume any ownership of the farm, and therefore has no fiscal obligations, they added.

Green Lantern, in operation for the last five years, is in it “for the long haul,” Will Veve said, with a business plan to own and operate the farm instead of flipping it to an outside vendor. They currently have five different projects in construction and have completed about 40 to date.

The town has about a week to submit comments to the state. The Essex Energy Committee, which first heard about the project earlier this month, will discuss it again at its next meeting.

“Worst case scenario, you go back to paying GMP your full bill,” Will Veve said.