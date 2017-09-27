Six residents appointed to state boards, commissions

By Abby Ledoux

When she was decorating downtown Burlington with murals in the ’80s, artist Gina Carrera never anticipated she’d become an advocate.

That changed when she had two children with special needs.

The single mom of two – Nick, 16, and Bella, 14 – counts over 100 doctors between the three family members. Her experience dealing with so many medical professionals lent itself to supporting other parents of children with special needs, who were not yet equipped to navigate the new challenge alone.

“I don’t want people to go through some of the things I’ve had to go through,” Carrera said. “Some stuff just isn’t fair, and you say, ‘so what can I do about it?’ And now I’m in a position where I can do something about it.”

Carrera’s recent appointment to the Developmental Disabilities Council – a group she was unofficially affiliated with for over a year through volunteer work – is just one of her myriad efforts.

The appointment by Gov. Phil Scott is but one of more than 150 to various state boards and commissions announced earlier this month. Locally, Essex residents accounted for six.

A recent graduate of University of Vermont’s LEND program – Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities – Carrera is trained to assist other families like hers. She teaches patient- and family-centered care at UVM, mentors at Vermont Family Network and sits on a UVM Medical Center council to bolster the children’s hospital there.

“I feel really good when I leave the table of whatever I’m doing,” she said. “I feel like I helped somebody.”

Carrera says the DDC is especially important for its role in allocating funds – which are few and far between – to groups like Special Olympics.

Created under the Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act of 2000, the statewide council includes representatives from government and partner organizations but consists mostly of self-advocates and family caregivers – in fact, the council mandates at least 60 percent of its membership be the latter.

DDC’s website shows five self-advocates currently sit on the council, and Carrera said that’s key to the group practicing what it preaches – namely, “they’ll say nothing about us without us.”

“They encompass that, and it’s super important,” Carrera said. “You can’t just assume that because somebody has a disability that they’re incompetent on making decisions for their life.”

This is just one point she hopes to teach government officials, who she said are often out of touch with struggles families like hers face – advocating for rent money, accessing educational services for children and more.

Carrera embraces her place as a leader and – if necessary – a bulldog. Achieving equality for people with disabilities is “a human rights situation,” she said.

“It’s such a rich cultural exchange for me, just looking at things differently,” she said of her spot on the DDC. “I get a lot more out if it than I ever could have imagined.”

Wading into work

Wayne Elliott has a professional and personal interest in his work.

He’s among the latest additions to the Citizens Advisory Council on Lake Champlain’s Future, a group with an officious-sounding name and a charge to match.

Established by statute in 1989, the 14-member committee coordinates with the Agency of Natural Resources to study the lake’s condition and make recommendations on its management.

Elliott, vice president of Essex-based water resource engineering firm Aldrich + Elliott, brings a “strong technical background” to the group. His company works predominately with municipalities in public works, so he has a vested interest in water quality.

He also has a practical interest: “In the summer, I’m swimming, paddleboarding, boating,” he said. “[Water quality] affects all of us.”

Ensuring the lake is clean, swimmable and a boon for tourism comes with a price tag, and Elliott – whose tenure on the council just hit two months – is focused on funding. Namely, that the “limited pot” is spent effectively and that major federal cuts don’t impact current levels here, which still fall short of what’s needed.

“Most of us want to make sure we take care of what we need to out there,” Elliott said. “We don’t want to keep kicking it down the road and leave it to [our] kids.”

To that end, the council – which meets monthly – is developing a state action plan for 2018. Elliott is also interested in an ongoing flood mitigation study with the Canadian side of Lake Champlain.

Elliott has three years to make his mark on the group, which also tasks itself with educating state legislators.

“I’m just getting my feet wet a little bit,” he said, pun not intended.

Varied contributions

Essex can count four other citizens on boards advising the state on domestic violence, veterans, downtown development and municipal employee retirement.

Deb Celis’ work on the Vermont Council on Domestic Violence is “directly complimentary” to her work as a domestic violence prosecutor in the Franklin County State’s Attorney office, she said.

Celis was first appointed by former Gov. Peter Shumlin in 2014, seven years after Gov. Howard Dean established the council, which is now a product of statute.

The interdisciplinary council includes service providers from same-sex and deaf and disabled communities, clergy, children’s representatives, domestic violence survivors and prosecutors like Celis.

Members offer state guidance with a common goal of “keeping victims safe, holding offenders accountable and ending domestic and sexual violence in our communities and our state,” Celis said.

The council lobbies for legislation to further those goals and works directly with the Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission, on which Celis also sits.

Last year, that commission found half of all Vermont homicides from 1994 to 2015 were domestic violence-related.

Essex resident David Carlson advises the state on the needs of another population: veterans.

Carlson should know: He is one.

A Marine, Carlson is also the coordinator of student veteran services at UVM, where he supports students using VA education benefits at the college. As a member of the Governor’s Veterans Advisory Council, he offers advice through quarterly meetings on how state government can better address veterans’ needs.

Established by Gov. Jim Douglas’ executive order in 2003, the 14-member board is designed to reflect diversity of service and experience among Vermont veterans. Council members serve two-year terms.

Essex resident Tom Torti was named to a slightly older commission: 1997 statute’s Downtown Development Board, which exists to enhance Vermont’s “distinctive landscape of compact centers surrounded by rural land,” the law reads.

Gov. Scott appointed Torti to represent the Vermont Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives on the board, which Torti says helps the Agency of Commerce and Community Development implement regulations “that promote smart growth and that contribute to a unique character of our communities.”

Torti is no stranger to that work, as he’s served as president of the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce since 2006 and was previously a member of the Essex’s selectboard and planning commission.

On the Downtown Board, Torti assists with planning and zoning advice, approving downtown and town center designations and annually allocating tax credits.

Another civil servant has a hand in state affairs, too: Essex Westford School Board vice-chairwoman Kim Gleason was appointed to help operate the Vermont Municipal Employees Retirement System.

Gleason is the Vermont School Boards Association representative, and she’s also VSBA’s alternate to the Vermont Pension Investment Committee. Both groups work with the state treasurer to oversee funding for state and municipal employees’ pensions and retirement.

Before moving to Essex, Gleason spent a decade at TIAA, a large New York City pension firm. Later, she helped Vermont run the college savings plan, and she’s served on volunteer boards since her children entered preschool.

Her work on the state boards is often highly technical – a meeting on Monday focused on actuarial considerations, mortality rates and the formula for defined benefits.

The board’s main responsibility is ensuring assets and investments properly fund the retirement and pension systems for state and town employees – including teachers.

That’s important to Gleason, who’s always melded her work in finance with supporting educators.

“[This is] the thing you need to get right to have our kids be ready to be the citizens we need them to be,” she said. “I love being part of this.”