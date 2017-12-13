Towns collaborate to address increase in mental health challenges

By Colin Flanders

Vermont’s mental health system is broken.

On any given day, up to 12 psychiatric patients wait for an inpatient bed at the University of Vermont Medical Center while jails and police cruisers serve as “detox” spaces in lieu of appropriate facilities.

Suicide rates are rising across Chittenden County — there were six attempts during a recent two-week period, one of which was successful — and police agencies say they are responding to an increasing number of mental health calls, forcing officers to address crises in which they have no formal training. One officer in the county reports tazing a suicidal individual to save a life.

Those were all takeaways from a summary of a June summit between town and city managers, law enforcement and health professionals, which sparked a bi-weekly meeting to address the rising number of mental health issues facing Vermont.

One major initiatives to come out of that five-month process: A collaboration between the Howard Center and a half-dozen communities to create a community outreach team, which officials say will connect at-risk individuals with trained specialists and better address the county’s mental health crises.

The Burlington-based organization plans to create a community outreach team of four members assigned across six municipalities: Essex, Colchester, South Burlington, Shelburne, Williston and Winooski.

They will embed with police departments to address a void in Vermont’s health care system currently filled by law enforcement, who are currently put in situations they aren’t trained to handle, said Catherine Simonson, the center’s chief client services officer, in a presentation to the selectboard December 4.

Simonson said the team can do a better job of reaching to people are “suspicious of the system.” Over time, she said, the specialists may become the only people those individuals trust.

The center is asking a half-dozen municipalities to contribute to the team’s funding model, which projects an annual cost of $328,000. Half will be covered by the Department of Health, Simonson said, while South Burlington will pay half of the remaining $164,000.

The rest will be split among the other communities using a cost-sharing formula based on call volume that’s being employed in projections for the proposed regional dispatch district.

The model differs from the Howard Center’s street outreach team serving Burlington, which is operating with two less people due to a large budget shortfall last year. The deficit was caused by a cease in grant funding and served as a lesson moving forward.

“It was important lesson to us to have some consistent, sustainable funding,” Simonson said.

Essex’s costs are about $37,000 over the next two years. Chief Brad LaRose said he can find a third of that in his current budge to will cover the team’s proposed launch of January 1, 2018, and the selectboard seemed amenable to a request to include the remainder in his upcoming budget proposal.

“This appears to be a very needed program,” chairman Max Levy said.

LaRose agreed. He said the team could free up his officers, who can spend hours with at-risk individuals despite not being the best avenue to connect them with necessary services.

He recalled several recent incidents where a specialist could have helped; in one case, a man exhibiting suicidal tendencies drove under the influence and parked outside the police station, tying up officers for hours.

“We had to go beyond just processing this individual for intoxicated driving,” LaRose said.

Yet the team will also look to go beyond crisis management and roll out a comprehensive community outreach effort, Simonson said.

She estimated the team working a Monday through Friday schedule to start, but that may change as the specialists get a better sense of where the greatest needs are.

She said experience shows some communities may require more attention than others, though it’s still important to develop relationships across the municipalities.

“This kind of work: There’s some wonderful heart-warming success stories,” Simonson said. “[But] more often than not, this is about being patient and persistent and trusting and consistent for individuals that have experienced a lot of tough situations.”