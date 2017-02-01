Sheppard seeks selectboard seat

By Colin Flanders

Essex voters looking for change will have one new name on the ballot this Town Meeting Day.

RaMona Sheppard, a town resident who was active in the recreation governance debate, is vying for one of two three-year seats on the selectboard. She’ll be running against incumbents Max Levy, selectboard chairman, and Andy Watts.

Sheppard said her experience during the recreation debate showed her the selectboard needs a voice that will work for stronger budget management, disciplined spending, increased transparency and open communications with stakeholders.

“I bring seven years of municipal experience as a finance director and human resources manager dealing in the areas of budgets and financial management, public records laws and open meeting requirements, employment law and risk management,” Sheppard wrote in an email to The Reporter.

When The Reporter spoke with Levy and Watts last month, both cited the ongoing consolidation efforts between the town and village as important work moving forward.

Sheppard also weighed in on the topic.

“For the past few years, the town has been experimenting with our tax dollars,” Sheppard wrote, adding consolidations of systems need to have clearly defined, measurable goals while also bringing savings to residents.

“Otherwise they are simply make do work of a dysfunctional bureaucracy,” she said.

Steve Eustis is also running unopposed to reclaim his position as moderator.

Residents will have a chance to judge the town’s budget proposal on Monday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Essex High School. Polls will then be open on March 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Town voters will vote at Essex Middle School, while village residents will vote at Essex High School.

Stay tuned for The Reporter’s continued coverage of Town Meeting and budgets, including candidate Q&As.