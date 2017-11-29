By Reporter staff

Georges Mills, N.H. – Sharon J. (Prescott) Barrett, 75, formerly of Prospect Hill Road, died Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 at Park Avenue Health Center in Arlington, Mass. with her family surrounding her.

She was born in New London, N.H. on Aug. 13, 1942 the daughter of Gerald C. and Hattie I. (Lull) Prescott. Sharon attended the one-room schoolhouse in Elkins for the first three years and then came to New London, graduating from New London High School in 1960. She went to Burdett College in Boston for a year and then earned her associate’s degree from Colby J. College in New London.

Sharon was a special education paraprofessional in the South Burlington/Barre, Vt. area for 15 years before moving to Georges Mills in 1998. After moving to New Hampshire to care for her elderly father, Sharon worked for the Kearsarge Regional School District for 15 years.

She had been president of the Elkins Ladies Aid Benevolent Society for six years. Sharon loved reading, garage sales and antiquing.

She is predeceased by her parents and siblings, Diane Magnant and Brian Prescott. Members of her family surviving include two sons and their wives, Michael Barrett and Anna Jaysane-Darr of Arlington, Mass. and Christopher Barrett and Jody Joldersma of Seattle, Wash.; two grandchildren, Leila and Jasper; nieces and nephews Jed, Ashleigh, Brent, Mark, Carly and Caitlin; three grandnephews and one grandniece; cousins, her brother-in-law, Howard Magnant; and two sisters-in-law, Deborah Fuller and Tracy Prescott.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 in Elkins Cemetery, Elkins, N.H. Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Valley Humane Society, 300 Old Route 10, Enfield, NH 03748 or to the Scytheville/Elkins Sesquicentennial Committee, P.O. Box 132, Elkins, NH 03233. To sign an online guestbook, please visit chadwickfuneralservice.com.