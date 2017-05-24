Senior Center: We’re on the road again!

By Lou Ann Pioli

The weather is finally starting to warm up a little, and you know what that means: Senior trip season is upon us! When folks 50 years of age and older were surveyed a few years ago, “day trips” was the No. 1 request for senior activities. It takes planning, creativity, work and some luck to pull off outings that will appeal to many different interests, and we’re hoping to hit the ground running, well, riding, this season.

During our last two trip seasons, most people commented that they had a really good time, even when there were some snafus, such as needing to swap buses on the highway due to a mechanical malfunction or a swarm of bees invading our picnic area. Seeing the smiles on so many faces, despite the snafus, prompted me to do a little digging into the benefits of travel for seniors. Here’s what I learned: Traveling as we age can actually improve our emotional and physical health!

Breaking out of our normal routines by taking a trip, even just a day trip, stimulates our brains as we meet new people, see different things, explore unfamiliar territory and open ourselves to fresh experiences. Some studies have indicated that keeping our minds alert in these ways could help prevent cognitive decline. Many people, as they reach their golden years, suffer the loss of a spouse or other loved ones and friends, segueing into loneliness and isolation. For those in this situation, the benefits of traveling with peers are immeasurable. On the physical health side, we often find ourselves walking a bit more at our destinations (or getting to them), and let’s not forget the undeniable benefits of humor and laughter on our overall health (thus the carefully chosen games or DVDs, especially on our longer bus trips!).

Essex Area Senior Center is sponsoring a trip on July 6 to the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, a lovely little venue in Meredith, N.H., to enjoy Cole Porter’s musical, “High Society.” On August 10, we’ll be heading to Lake Theater in Lake George, N.Y., for Neil Simon’s entertaining “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.” Both of these adventures will be aboard luxury Premier coach buses, and we’d love to have you join us! Also in the works are some day jaunts to Burton Island, Middlebury’s Danforth Pewter and some fun in the Stowe-Waterbury area. We welcome suggestions for destinations, and one that’s come in recently is that we try for a Red Sox-Yankee game next year, so stay tuned!

According to the Center for Disease Control in its 2016 “State of Aging and Health” report, the population of Americans aged 65 and older will double in the next 25 years to about 72 million people. Today’s seniors, and those moving into that age bracket, have a real desire to continue to live active, healthy lives. So there’s no time like the present to “take to the road.” Whether it be joining us or vacationing with friends and family, here’s to enjoying your adventures and improving your health in the process!

For more information on EASC trips or other activities, please call Lou Ann at 876-5087, stop by the Center at 2 Lincoln St. at Five Corners in Essex Jct., or visit our website at www.essexvtseniors.org.

