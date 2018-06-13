Taxpayers who stay up-to-date on municipal happenings via meeting minutes may soon think the usually long-winded selectboard has become a lot less chatty. But fear not: members are still discussing agenda items at length – there’s just less written down.

That’s because the selectboard directed recording secretary Saramichelle Stultz to cut meeting minutes by “succinctly record[ing] the salient points” of discussions, unanimously approving a town staff recommendation to tred closer to the statutory minimum.

“Minutes should be not a transcript but a succinct summary,” selectwoman Elaine Sopchak said.

Minutes serve as the permanent record, preserving a public body’s history decades later; just this year, the village trustees re-enacted the first-ever village meeting over a century ago using meeting minutes as their guide.

State law says meeting minutes must give a “true indication of the business” and at least include: members of the public body present, active participants, the result of votes, a record of individual votes in event of roll call and both the nature and result of any motions, proposals and resolutions.

Selectboard minutes here have traditionally gone beyond those requirements. At the height of the recreation district saga, for example, minutes from the August 29, 2016 meeting spanned 21 pages, capturing most if not all the comments from both the selectboard and the public with specific back-and-forth dialogues.

This year’s minutes have been consistently shorter in comparison, but deputy town manager Greg Duggan said they’re still taking up time for members, who correct the minutes before approving them, and the board’s recording secretary. And that’s costing the town money, he said.

Duggan compiled a spreadsheet of neighboring towns to prove the point. He used Williston, South Burlington, Shelburne, Essex Jct. and Colchester to show those municipalities have averaged 4.7 pages over the first five or so months of 2018. Essex, meanwhile, has averaged 7 pages per meeting.

The town spent nearly $30,000 on selectboard minutes over the last four fiscal years, with a high in fiscal year 2017 of $9,412, according to data Duggan provided The Reporter.

With less than a month left in FY18, the cost appears to be heading for a five-year low, though Duggan noted all those totals don’t include costs for times when staff has been called on to do the minutes.

He said the town estimates 10 hours per meeting when budgeting for minutes. If the selectboard would like more detailed minutes, however, he said the town could hire a court stenographer.

Most members agreed with the change. Selectwoman Elaine Sopchak said Channel 17 records all selectboard meetings so citizens have several other ways to find more beyond the minutes.

“If a person is interesting in finding more about the topics that are discussed, they have ample opportunity,” she said.

Andy Watts suggested placing more detailed opinions into the reading file, which all members receive in the board’s packet each week. Chairman Max Levy agreed.

Michael Plageman said the board has come “dangerously close” to trying to rewrite history through its corrections. He felt that was less likely with more succinct minutes.

But selectwoman Irene Wrenner said she’s found an inverse relationship between the length of minutes and the amount of time the board spends correcting them. She thought quality mattered more than quantity and said minutes should include enough information about everyone’s opinion so it can be a standalone source for what happened at the meeting. And she said minutes make searching for specific discussions over the years easier than looking through videos.

“We’re a town that’s had a village within it. We’ve had some really sticky issues,” she said. She referenced the towns surveyed in the staff report and said she’s not sure those municipalities are dealing with the same complexity or size of population as the selectboard.

Wrenner thinks the current minute length is a “happy medium” and said she still plans on making corrections whenever she sees fit. Still, she voted in favor of the change.

Sopchak argued that minutes are not supposed to “memorialize” or their opinions but rather the business of the board, and reading through meetings past shows her most corrections come from Wrenner.

“It’s just so that we all know what you think,” Sopchak said, later adding: “I don’t want our minutes to become soapboxes.”

Residents at recent selectboard meetings, however, weren’t in favor, like Andy Suntup, who said he finds the minutes helpful to know what happened at each meeting. He didn’t support settling for the minimum, calling it an issue of transparency.

Prior to the unanimous vote May 21, a handful of residents defended lengthier minutes.

Barbara Higgins said minutes are easier to access than listening through an hour of video to find a single discussion. Mary Lou Hurley called it “crucial” to keep the minutes the way they are now.

And Peggy Pearson disagreed with Sopchak’s analysis, saying she wants to know how each member arrives at their vote.

“When I go to the polls,” Pearson said, “it’s important for me to know who thinks like I do.”

The board plans to check and adjust the new minute format over the next few meetings, so it’s unclear when the changes will make a permanent impact. Minutes for June 4, the first meeting after members approved the change, covered eight pages.