The selectboard unanimously voted to forgo creating a taskforce to study a firearms ordinance, instead agreeing to have staff curate a report after engaging with the public.

The decision came after staff presented the board with two options: One would have the board’s facilitator work with staff to perform community outreach before crafting a specific plan, and the other would form a community advisory team charged with creating a “more nuanced” recommendation.

Members unanimously favored the former, which staff said would fast-track any potential changes before this fall’s hunting season.

“This board has escaped by having two incidents of bullets in houses, and I’m not willing to wait for a third,” selectman Michael Plageman said. “The sooner we can get this resolved, the better.”

A timeline included in the board packet shows the board’s facilitator, Jennifer Knauer, will spend the next month organizing a schedule and materials for at least one public forum, an online survey and, if necessary, outreach groups, to cull input from those who might not feel comfortable attending the meetings in person — a selectboard concern stemming from feedback on previous firearms forums.

Those are tentatively planned for sometime in June. Knauer and the staff advisory team will then distill the information for the selectboard and public in July, and the following month, the selectboard will potentially make its decision on whether to enact any changes to the current ordinance and warn a hearing to do so.

That would leave September and October for the board and town staff to publicize whatever changes are made before deer rifle season begins in early November.

Both options presented referenced recommendations then-Police Chief Brad LaRose shared back in 2016. He suggested starting with Indian Brook Park and Saxon Hill Forest, two popular walking and biking locations, and said a zone-based approach that limits the discharge of certain guns may be the best compromise to push through any changes.

A handful of hunters in attendance, however, were concerned the first option tied the board’s hands to one of LaRose’s recommendations, and felt the board’s chosen option rushed a decision that should be carefully considered over a longer timeframe.

“I don’t think we’ve done our homework,” resident Ken Arms said. “I really think this needs to be looked at closer. It’s a serious subject to a lot of us.”

Chairman Max Levy said public input is important, noting the board initially planned to push through changes without more public engagement but decided not to.

“We haven’t made any decisions about what changes we would do,” he said. “We’re going to wait to hear back from you all in this process, and maybe it comes up and it says there’s no change.”

Levy added if the public doesn’t prefer any of LaRose’s recommendations, then the board is back where it started. On the other hand, members could approve the changes that are clear and spend more time on the less favorable ones.

The possibility of further delay didn’t sit well with Plageman: “I am concerned that it will get bumped to the bottom of the list and it will be another five- or six-year period before we pick it up to talk about it again,” he said.

Last week’s meeting came nine years after a citizen taskforce recommended about 20 individual changes to the firearms ordinance after the 2008 death of John Reiss, who was killed by a stray bullet from a neighboring gun range.

But the selectboard never acted on those changes, and the firearms issue remained dormant until a 2015 incident in which a Deer Crossing Ln. resident found a rifle bullet lodged in his wall.

“We know that it’s been kicked down the road for a while,” Levy said. “But I think anything that’s not clear, we don’t want to just make a decision. We want to be able to figure out what to do to get a better handle on what might need to be done.

“I don’t see us waiting another five to six years,” he continued, “but that’s up for the board to decide.”

Plageman understood, but offered a warning, too: “I’m going to be obnoxious if we don’t get far enough.”