Scott presents national award to GlobalFoundries

By Colin Flanders

Gov. Phil Scott visited GlobalFoundries last Tuesday to present the company with its first national environmental award from the National Pollution Prevention Roundtable.

The Most Valuable Pollution Prevention Award recognized developments by a GlobalFoundries team to reduce nitrate use during a process known as chemical-mechanical planarization. The results demonstrate “we can work together on approaches that support both our environment and our economy,” Scott said.

“It’s always encouraging to see businesses such as this who are willing partners and take actions on their own to lessen their environmental footprint,” he added.

The efforts also work toward preserving something all Vermonters can agree on: A “love of the landscape,” Scott said, which plays a significant role in attracting tourists who account for about $2.5 billion of the state’s economy.

“We need to invest in economic development opportunities that will produce results, much like what you do,” he told the engineers.

The award-winning project, which also received the Vermont Governor’s Environmental Excellence Award and the Environmental Protection Agency’s Regional 1 Merit Award, was led by Joshua Dillon, Michael Brigham and Dean Chung.

The CMP process combines a chemically corrosive abrasive with a physical grinding process to remove a metal or oxide film layer to a targeted thickness.

One of the project’s key environmental benefits is reducing use of nitrates, chemicals that, in high levels, can lead to algae blooms or high concentrations of potentially toxic algae and microscopic organisms on water surfaces. The algae growth can prevent light penetration and oxygen absorption necessary for underwater life.

GlobalFoundries’ CMP process can now use 1,380 pounds less of ferric nitrate per year, while also preventing up to $480,000 worth of scrap wafer, or semiconductor material, losses per year and reducing overall chemical mechanical polish slurry usage by 25,000 gallons.

The “impressive results” have saved the company nearly $800,000 through reduced maintenance costs, Scott said.

“We in state government need to take a few lessons from you,” he added.

Janette Bombardier, senior location executive at the fab in Essex Jct., thanked Scott for attending the event, and pointed to another visit during the then-lieutenant governor’s “Everyday Jobs” tour, during which he spent a half day at the facility.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” Bombardier said. “This is the only public official … that ever has said, ‘Yeah, I really want to get in there and see what all you people do.’”

Greg Geyer, who serves on the NPPR’s board of directors, was also in attendance. He said while the award is GlobalFoundries’ first national environmental award, the facility, which was previously IBM, has been awarded more NPPR awards than any other location from 2005 to 2015.