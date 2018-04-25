Gov. Phil Scott joined local fitness professionals in Essex earlier this month to mark the success of its preventative care program.

The Edge, which has locations in Essex, South Burlington and Williston, was celebrating its program called Genavix 90 Day Commit to Get Fit that focuses on fitness, nutrition, stress management and behavior modification.

Participants receive a membership to The Edge for the 90-day program that offers a custom exercise program with a personal trainer, weekly group sessions with a wellness coach and a slew of management and goal strategies.

“As an organization that’s dedicated to improving lives, I knew we needed a better way of reaching those that really needed us the most,” said Michael Feitelberg, president of the Sports & Fitness Edge Inc., during a press conference on April 12.

The program has been in place since 2016 and seen more than 2,000 clients who have lost an average of 15 pounds and seen an 11-point drop in blood pressure, according to The Edge.

Scott commended the fitness center on its success in addressing what he calls his three guiding principles: “Growing the economy, making Vermont more affordable and protecting the most vulnerable.”

“I would say you have touched every single one of those,” he said.

He also spoke on the program’s impact to healthcare costs, saying many Vermonters tell him they are too high in the state. Scott said Vermont’s aging demographics mean healthcare usage is only going rise.

“If we want to reduce the cost of healthcare, we’ve got to utilize prevention,” he said, whether dealing with opioids or personal health.

He then talked about his own relationship to fitness, showing off his step-tracking device and sharing an anecdote about how he became an avid biker.

Colchester resident Brian Lloyd-Newberry, 44, also spoke at the press conference. He detailed his path to the program after two decades of struggling with his weight, blood pressure and depression.

“This time last year,” he said, “I was at an incredibly dark point in my life.”

Seven months after joining the program, he dropped 65 pounds and shed eight inches off his waistline. “This program literally put me on a path to save my life,” he said.

Lloyd-Newberry, who works at Dealer.com, said the data-driven program allowed him to track his progress and understand what the numbers mean.

His doctor says he can soon get off his blood pressure medicine, and he plans to continue on with what he learned in the program.

“It’s a lifestyle. It’s nothing something that’s ever going to go away; it’s not something that’s ever going to stop,” he said.

“You don’t know it yet,” Scott told Lloyd-Newberry after his speech, “but you’re going to inspire so many more.”