EWSD sent teams to the Vermont Middle School Bridge Building Competition at VTC on April 12. There were 72 teams from 30 schools with a total of 294 students taking part. Above are some photos of Heather Dunn’s class at Essex Middle School working on final preparations. (courtesy photo)

ALBERT D. LAWTON

Youth art month: ADL eighth grade student Anniella Pettingill recently won first place representing the state of Vermont for national Youth Art Month. Anniella’s design was made into a 3 x 5 foot flag that went to the NAEA conference in Seattle, Wash.

A winner was selected from each state in honor and celebration of visual arts in our schools. Anniella won $1,000 from Sargent Art Materials and was recognized at the state house on March 30. Sofia Smith also won as runner up in the middle school division for her flag design.

Peace poster: ADL seventh-grader Peyton Ashe won first place among students in the EWSD for her peace poster design sponsored by the Lion’s Club International. She was honored at the local chapter on March 28.

Congratulations also go out to Nina Carmolli and Noa Kreiter, who placed second and third for their designs.

ESSEX MIDDLE SCHOOL

Student groups help donate to local food pantry: In February, the Essex Middle School Athletic Leadership Council combined with the EMS Cheer team to volunteer their time and help run the annual EMS B Team Basketball Tournament. This year, proceeds gathered from ticket and concession sales went to Aunt Dot’s Place. The students pictured worked hard through the three-day tournament to make it a success, and as result, they were able to give $1,000 to Aunt’s Dot’s on behalf of the EMS community.