ESSEX HIGH SCHOOL

2018 EHS/CTE Career Fair: On April 18 over 90 professionals and careers were represented at the Essex High School and Center for Technology Career Fair/Job Expo. The gymnasium was packed with students throughout the day speaking with professionals from social service fields, manufacturing, marketing and tourism, trade fields, IT, healthcare, science, law and more.

Over two dozen hard working student volunteers did everything from setting up the gym, carrying supplies, greeting participants, covering for lunches, engaging other students, handing out ice cream, assisting our guests with various tasks, running a raffle, and cleaning up afterwards. The CTE Professional Foods Program provided a delicious lunch for the guests. Our incredible maintenance, AV and IT staffs helped throughout the day Champlain Valley Expo helped us by donating tables and chairs to use.

SUMMIT STREET SCHOOL

Congratulations to Roland from Summit Street School, who won the second grade championship trophy at the 2018 Vt. Scholastic Chess Championships! Roland also took time to explain to his classmates the moves and strategies he employed to win each of his four games.

FOUNDERS MEMORIAL SCHOOL

Students from Christine Gorman’s third grade class at FMS are shown here presenting a check for $440.10 to Casey McMorrow from “Kids Make a Wish Vermont.”

This was the profit from their week long school store and raffle.

HIAWATHA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Welcome spring. Students have been enjoying the warmer weather and completing outdoor classroom activities for a change of pace and as an earned celebration for positive behavior. Kayla Johnson and Alice Weston took their ELL and ISN students to Burlington for a day of biking from Oakledge Park to the waterfront.

Teachers have been treated by the PTO to special coffee drinks or smoothies as part of Teacher Appreciation Week. Thank you, families, for making our staff feel so special.

Our school continues to be a busy place. Kaylie Bufano has been hosting “mystery readers” for several weeks now and Karen Seaman’s students had an opportunity to observe and sketch a live lobster as part of their ocean unit.

First and third grade classrooms spent a morning at a performance at the Flynn, which is always a treat, and Scott Evans arranged for presentations for each grade level by the puppet troupe Kids on the Block.

Cookies and Milk night was a great success this past Tuesday as families gathered for pre-bedtime reading, with staff serving cookies and milk. Every student in the school received a book as part of this fun family event. Thank you to all who turned out, and for your continued support of reading at home.

“Make something in May” is the Learning Center’s current theme. Each week a different type of hands-on project is completed in class. This past week had students engineer paper into movable fish and pop-up cards. Upcoming projects involve “dazzling duct tape,” “beautiful beads,” and “stitches ‘n stuff.” Following directions for projects is sometimes challenging, but students are so satisfied with their creations in the end, when they stick to it and don’t give up.