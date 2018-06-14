ESSEX ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Math Through Art: The second grade team at EES, along with Nancy Benerofe, has been presenting a Math Through Art program for kindergarten and first grade students this week. The second graders set up their work as a museum that the younger grades have visited and also guided their younger classmates in math exercises through art related activities.

Young Athletes Program: EES students participated in the Special Olympics Young Athletes Program this school year. Young Athletes is a sport and play program for children with and without intellectual disabilities, ages two to seven years old. Young Athletes introduces basic sports skills like running, kicking and throwing. Young Athletes offers families, teachers, caregivers, and people from the community the chance to share the joy of sports with all children. Children of all abilities take part, and they all benefit. Children learn how to play with others and develop important skills for learning. Children also learn to share, take turns and follow directions. These skills help children in family, community, and school activities. Young Athletes is a fun way for children to get fit, as it is important to teach children healthy habits while they are young. This can set the stage for a life of physical activity, friendships and learning.

Spring Food Drive: Students and families at EES collected food between April 18 and May 18 to benefit the Heavenly Pantry in Essex. Many families in the area donate to local food shelves in the winter and during the holidays. Each year, the pantry receives fewer donations in the spring, which is why EES chose this time to donate. For every 10 items collected, students placed a paper food can on a bulletin board in the school to keep track of the number of items of food collected for the pantry. In total, families donated over 350 items of food. Thank you to all who participated.

FOUNDERS MEMORIAL SCHOOL

Homecoming: Founders Memorial School fourth grader Zoey B. hadn’t seen her mother in over 15 months due to an overseas deployment. That all changed at lunch last Thursday.

Founders Summer Reading: Did you know that research shows that kids can lose 2-3 months of reading skills over the summer if they choose not to read? The students at Founders Memorial School are making a commitment to read over the summer to avoid that loss. Sara Jablonski the school librarian, and Karen Cole, a reading specialist, met with classes and shared that the choices students make about reading matter. Students are participating in a Summer Reading Incentive Program, where they can earn raffle tickets for reading and writing book recommendations to share in the fall. Students in each grade level have a chance to win prizes. Look for the information that is coming home from the classroom teachers, or visit the FMS Library website to download the form for more information.

SUMMIT STREET SCHOOL

Instrument Parade: Summit Street held an instrument parade last week. This was a PBIS celebration and a culminating event for their author visit by Susan Hood, who wrote Ada’s Violin. The school learned about the recycled orchestra of Paraguay. In art class students made an instrument out of recycled materials to be used in this celebration. The highlight and big surprise was having Adam Sawyer and his percussion/drumline students join the parade. As they walked around the block and past Five Corners, people came out of their homes, offices, and the senior center to clap and cheer them on.

Cemetery Flags: The kindergarten/first grade classes of Beth Dall and Dave Neil at Summit Street School walked over to the Central Street Cemetery to replace the flags on the graves of veterans recently. It marked the eighth straight year that Summit students have performed this service to the community.

FLEMING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Fleming Rocket Launch: Erin Hopper and Jennifer Songer’s fourth grade classes participated in the STARBASE program this spring. On June 7, they launched their rockets.

ALBERT D. LAWTON SCHOOL

ADL Food Truck: The CTE Math Explore class at ADL took over running a food truck earlier this week. The seventh graders managed all parts of the business, as they tasted and decided on a menu, designed the marketing, and then delivered outstanding food and service to the staff at ADL and a few other visitors.

ESSEX HIGH SCHOOL

EHS/CTE Library Summer Hours: The high school library will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays this summer from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning June 21 through August 23. Stop by to escape the summer heat in our air-conditioned space where you can read, check out books, play board games, and create in the Maker Space. Please note that the library will be closed for cleaning on July 2-5.

2018 ACE Graduating Class: The Essex High School ACE Program celebrated the graduation of 30 students on Wednesday, June 6 at Maple Street Park. Family, friends, and teachers joined to recognize their achievement at the luncheon ceremony.