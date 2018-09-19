A new lawsuit claims the Essex Westford School District discriminated against a longtime school custodian, who was handicapped with a work-related injury, by misguiding her into accepting a layoff.

Kim Mitchell alleges the district refused to accommodate her work placement requests that would have allowed her to avoid further aggravating a previous injury sustained on the job.

The district later advised Mitchell has better chance of receiving unemployment benefits if she resigned with “dignity,” according to a complaint filed in Chittenden Superior Court on August 23, which names EWSD but notes Mitchell worked for one of the unified district’s former entities.

The suit accuses the district of pursuing its own economic interests while acting in “reckless disregard” for Mitchell’s rights. It asks for compensatory damages including lost wages, medical benefits, compensation for permanent impairment, pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life and punitive damages.

Sean Toohey, an attorney for EWSD, expected the district would prevail because Mitchell’s allegations are “without merit.” Superintendent Beth Cobb declined to comment on what she called a personnel matter.

In a motion to dismiss filed Monday, the district claims Mitchell never provided documents that verified her “serious health condition” and says the former custodian – who knew she could be fired if she took additional leave after using up nearly all her time – voluntarily requested to be laid off.

The district adds the agreement waived Mitchell’s right to grieve her departure, and even if that agreement is proven invalid, she must bring her claims through the grievance and arbitration provisions in the union’s collective bargaining agreement, not in court.

Mitchell worked for the district for more than 20 years before her departure in 2016. She steadily rose through the ranks while earning positive evaluations, court records say, but the latter third of her career was spent battling an injury that greatly impacted her ability to work.

Custodial crews often perform more extensive cleaning and maintenance duties when school is out of session, and according to the suit, Mitchell sustained a bilateral upper extremity injury during a heavier-than-usual workload in summer 2008. She later filed a workers’ compensation claim, which the district accepted and paid the benefits required by law.

Mitchell experienced symptoms intermittently in the following years and visited a chiropractor when the injury flared up. She continued working at the district and was assigned a new section of the high school – the dental/cosmetology wing – that allowed her to move fewer desks and work without worsening her condition. That changed a few years ago, the suit alleges.

Returning to work after a six-month medical leave in 2015, Mitchell learned she was being moved to another portion of the high school. When she requested to stay in the dental wing because of her condition, the district refused but provided no reasonable explanation, according to the lawsuit.

The new assignment caused Mitchell’s condition to become “more symptomatic and painful,” the lawsuit says, but her leave the prior year meant she had only a single day left by February 2016. She wouldn’t receive any additional days for a few months.

Knowing the district planned to reduce a custodial position due to the merger with Westford, which passed the previous fall, Mitchell feared she would be fired if she took unpaid leave. When she spoke with district representatives about this, she claims they told her resigning from her position instead of being fired would help her obtain unemployment, the lawsuit says.

The district paints a different picture.

Its motion to dismiss says the layoff agreement acknowledges Mitchell never provided medical verification showing her six-month leave was due to a “serious health condition,” nor that the condition supported the need for future unpaid leave.

The agreement also notes that Mitchell says she wouldn’t be able to work all her scheduled shifts for the next few months. But instead of firing Mitchell once that happened, the district says it agreed to lay her off with regards to the upcoming budgetary cuts, thus giving her a better chance at receiving unemployment.

The Vermont Department of Labor says individuals who resign from jobs for reasons unrelated to an employer’s action can be disqualified from receiving unemployment benefits, as can individuals who are fired for good reason.

Mitchell’s complaint, however, claims the district misguided her into leaving because it knew her departure would mean greater savings than if it fired a more junior employee. The lawsuit also names the Essex Westford Education Association, a union that represents the district’s teachers and support staff, over its alleged failure to represent Mitchell’s best interests.

Christopher McVeigh, Mitchell’s attorney, says the union should have protected her from the district’s misleading advice, noting she hadn’t yet run out of medical leave, and her seniority meant her position was safe from being cut in the merger.

“They were going to lose a position because of the consolidation. It wouldn’t have been her,” McVeigh said. “She got pressured to resign when she shouldn’t have.”