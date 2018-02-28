The Essex Westford School Board has approved a $76.6 million school budget for fiscal year 2019, representing a 1.77 increase in spending over the current year.

Add in a $1 million capital plan, however, and education spending per equalized pupil is down 1.18 percent. That’s well below the 2.5 percent increase threshold Gov. Phil Scott requested districts like EWSD, which saw a modest growth of 64 full-time equivalents, to maintain this budget season.

“We have a really good budget,” said chief operating officer Brian Donahue. “We are going to be able a lot with this budget for the kids and the staff and the community.”

Less favorable is the projected tax rate increase, Donahue said, which is due to several factors outside the district’s control.

Reductions in the state-determined “dollar yield amount” and a drop in the common level of appraisal across EWSD’s three communities mean that despite a drop in equalized pupil spending, the district’s tax rate will rise more than 5 cents.

The district would essentially have a flat tax rate without those changes, Donahue said.

Still, homeowners who pay based on income sensitivity — about two-thirds of the EWSD community — will see virtually no change to their tax impact compared to last year. Homeowners who pay based on property value, meanwhile, will see about an $87 increase per $100,000 in property value, Donahue said.

Major expense drivers include hikes in estimated costs for outside placements and contracted services related to special education, salary bumps defined by recently signed master agreements and technology infrastructure.

Those costs will be offset by lower health care premium payments, tuition savings from Westford students attending Essex High School and the start of a single audit for the entire district.

Since the committee that recommended merging the school districts promised the move would save $1 million over the first five years, EWSD admin are focused on hitting that target.

The current fiscal year budget saw the district save over $350,000 by eliminating a superintendent, business manager and bookkeeper position.

The district now expects to save $740,000 more in this budget thanks to the elimination of seven additional positions — all through attrition, Donahue said. Several of those employees will remain on in a limited role for the next year.

Donahue said he’s confident the current staff can absorb the added duties, especially since some of the positions are vacant already.

Taking the savings from those 10 positions and employing a “modest” inflation growth of 1.5 percent, Donahue said the district is on track to save $4.87 million in the first five years.

And while he noted the consolidations don’t mean the budget will be a $1 million lower every year, the trajectory of growth will be less than if the districts hadn’t merged.

“With a lot of hard work and a lot of incredible conversations, we’ve been able to do that,” he said.

At the annual meeting, voters will also be asked to add $1 million into the capital reserve fund. Projects planned for the coming year include connecting Founders Memorial to the municipal sewer system, repairing gymnasium floors across the district, repairs and upgrades to some school-based playgrounds and building improvements.

Voters will also be asked to approve a budget for the Center for Technology, Essex, whose budget is supported by tuition from sending districts, not local taxes.

CTE has put forth an $8 million budget that represents a 2.8 percent decrease over the current year. Donahue said the budget decrease is in response to a reduced enrollment while keeping tuition the same.

The school board’s process went much smoother than last year, considering consultants finalized the inaugural budget after the district’s first CFO resigned.

For Donahue, the budget also represents his first in a school setting after an 11-year gap (he served as CFO and vice president of finance and admin for Vermont Public Radio during that time.) He said he spent much time this year “getting to know” the district and focused on telling the budget’s “story.”

The district’s outreach efforts come amid a budget season where all eyes are glued to education spending, from residents fearful of absorbent taxes to elected officials dedicated to reining in costs.

While Donahue has included those nuts and bolts that will directly impact taxpayers, he also peppered in quick facts about the district. For example: The district reports 45 percent of its employees live in Essex, generating a total salary of $19 million that stays in the community.

Donahue recognizes his approach is a different from the typical budget presentation. But without any context, those “big, thick pages of numbers” have never resonated with him. “They kind of get me detached from what it is we do,” he said.

For those in the education system, a convincing storyline might mean all the difference.

Voters will judge the district’s budget via Australian allot on Tuesday, April 10, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.