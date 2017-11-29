School board reacts to calls for level funding

By Colin Flanders

Essex Westford School District school board members expressed skepticism and disappointment in Gov. Phil Scott’s urging to rein in education spending next fiscal year in a call that sets the stage for another political showdown come January.

Scott has asked districts with declining enrollment to level-fund per pupil spending, a principle he plans to apply to executive branch agencies and departments, according to a letter to Vermont school boards obtained by The Reporter.

The letter comes about 10 months after Scott made waves in his inaugural budget address by making a similar request in fiscal year 2018 of districts — many of which already completed their budgets by then.

“At least this time he was being kind enough to warn us before he slapped us,” board member Diane Clemens said. “He still doesn’t understand what the job is of superintendents and board members yet.”

Scott allowed more leeway for districts seeing increased enrollment, which he said should ensure budget increases don’t go over an estimated “growth rate calculation” of 2.5 percent.

That figure will be confirmed next month using a formula which measures state economic and wage growth over the past six years. Scott said he will use that final calculation for state spending, too.

Board chairwoman Martha Heath said she doesn’t believe EWSD will have declining enrollment, though those numbers won’t be complete for a few weeks. Even then, she’s not sure how the district could achieve only a 2.5 increase.

Board member Kim Gleason said receiving notice in mid-December leaves little time to conjure actionable items that could impact the upcoming budget. She said she’d like to believe it’s a sincere effort and is “desperately hoping it’s not just to look like we’re doing something,” yet she hasn’t seen anything to make her believe otherwise.

Other members called the letter premature and said they’re suspect of the governor’s motives.

For districts like EWSD that merged under Act 46, which offers tax incentives spread over five years, Scott’s request carries added significance.

The Regional Education District study committee employed those tax breaks to show why consolidating made sense. Entering its second full year, EWSD can expect 8 cents off the tax rate.

Members feared those benefits would be shrouded under the tightened reins of Scott’s request and hoped if it comes to fruition, people don’t draw conclusions about consolidation’s savings potential.

Scott said he’s planning an education summit next month that will host legislators, superintendents, school board reps and other education professionals. There, his staff will share proposals on how districts can cut costs.

One of those concepts is staff ratios. Vt. Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe issued guidance for districts in October, stating the National Center for Educational Statistics reports Vermont’s student-to-teacher ratios as the lowest in the country over the last four years of available data. And student-to-staff ratios show Vermont employs about one adult per four children.

“While Vermonters love our micro classrooms and low ratios, they are a very expensive way to educate children,” Holcombe wrote in a letter.

The AOE has since provided districts with their current ratios, though EWSD is waiting for updated information since some of the state’s calculations were off.

The school board has already discussed attempting to lower staffing costs through natural attrition as part of the merger, however, and it’s too late for some of Scott’s other cost containment ideas, like incentivizing retirements, to help budgets for FY19, the board said.

With budget season quickly approaching, Heath said she’d prefer to focus on identifying principles — like equity or efficiency — instead of honing in on an “artificial target without understanding what that means.”

She added the board will begin discussing its budget instructions early next month.

If last year’s battle over healthcare is any lesson, it’s too early to tell how Scott’s request will impact education funding. Many cost-saving measures would need legislative approval first.

Yet members fear education spending will again serve as a political football, forcing merged boards to keep one eye on the state landscape while they try to mold districts still in their infancy.

For EWSD members often excited by the potential in change, Scott’s letter seems to have cast a cloud over the road ahead.

“I feel a sense of disappointment. I feel these outside forces are now going to have more of an impact on how we behave than our grand plan,” Brendan Kinney said.