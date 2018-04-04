Each year, The Essex Reporter poses questions to candidates seeking elected office to better inform voters. And while this year’s EWSD board elections are all unopposed, we reached out to the incumbents to hear about their priorities for the coming year.

They were each asked to provide brief biographical information and were given 450 words to split between three questions:

What have been some of the school board’s biggest accomplishments thus far? What should be the board’s priority in the coming year and why? As recent student-led initiatives made their way to the school board, some parents voiced concerns over the seemingly political nature of some of these movements. What role should the board play when weighing students’ freedom of expression against the desire of some to keep politics out of schools?

Editor’s note: Biographical information only edited for length, style and format. Responses edited only for AP style.