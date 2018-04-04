Each year, The Essex Reporter poses questions to candidates seeking elected office to better inform voters. And while this year’s EWSD board elections are all unopposed, we reached out to the incumbents to hear about their priorities for the coming year.
They were each asked to provide brief biographical information and were given 450 words to split between three questions:
- What have been some of the school board’s biggest accomplishments thus far?
- What should be the board’s priority in the coming year and why?
- As recent student-led initiatives made their way to the school board, some parents voiced concerns over the seemingly political nature of some of these movements. What role should the board play when weighing students’ freedom of expression against the desire of some to keep politics out of schools?
Martha Heath
- Born and raised in Newport, Vt.
- B.S. degree from University of Vermont
- Mother of three grown daughters
- Lived in Westford since 1980
- Retired former high school math teacher and 22-year member of the Vermont House
- Serve on the boards of the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation and Camp Thorpe
- Love to engage in outdoor activities, garden, knit, and read
1) Getting a brand new district up and running was a challenging task. Our situation was unique in the combination of two separate districts with two different superintendents. The board worked to make this process as collaborative as possible. Hiring a great superintendent using a process that engaged various components of the school community was an important accomplishment. Negotiating new contracts with teachers and support staff who had differing contracts was a large accomplishment. A big focus this year has been on creating a vision for our new district. A process that included voices from across the school community has been used. The final vision will be approved in May. The last accomplishment worthy of mention is the addition of student representation on the school board. When this change is fully implemented two students, one senior and one junior will add their voices to the board’s discussions.
2) The board needs to continue to focus on equity and how it can be used to improve student opportunities and outcomes. Once the vision is in place, a plan for continuous improvement will be written and the entire district’s focus will be on implementing strategies that will result in meeting the goals of that plan. The board’s work will be to support the professionals in these efforts.
3) The role of a school system is to educate students. Part of that education is preparing them to become members of society with an understanding of civic duty and engagement. The board doesn’t have a direct role in this but rather provides the leadership (through hiring a superintendent) and support to make education possible. It is clear that students have a right to express their opinions as long as they do it in a way that is respectful and is not disruptive to the learning of other students. The opportunity for students to learn to express themselves in a safe and respectful environment is an important piece of their education. Since the board’s role is one of making policy, the board would only have a decision making role if the actions of district personnel were appealed to the board.
Liz Subin
- B.A. University of Vermont
- Masters Degree in International Administration – School for International Training, Brattleboro, VT
- Lived in Essex for 19 years with husband and three kids (College, EHS, EMS) and dogs.
- Director, Pennywise Foundation
- Project Coordinator, Heart and Soul of Essex
- Served on U#46 and EWSD School boards
- Love to ski, travel, see live music and practice yoga
1) We hired the right superintendent for our district. Beth has focused her work around building and strengthening relationships with the school and community. Voices for Education has provided a structure for the board and administration to have direct communication with students and the community and has helped to inform the vision for the new district. Student representation on the board is critical and has already made us stronger. Teacher and support staff contract negotiations in the merged district required an unbelievable effort by all involved and was a tremendous accomplishment.
2) We need to work towards creating equity across the district. We need to build and strengthen relationships between the board, students, the schools and the community. We need to support our leadership team as they work to implement the vision for EWSD (coming soon!).
Students have a right to express their opinions as long as they do it in a way that is respectful and is not disruptive to the learning of other students. Our administration supports this position and the board’s role is to provide guidance to the superintendent and her leadership team as they work to create opportunities for student voice and expression across the district.
Diane Clemens
- Married to Bruce; a daughter and son who both graduated from EHS; a 2 year-old granddaughter
- B.S. degree from Penn State, M.S.A. from St. Michael’s
- Semi-retired: Current Presiding Officer for the Essex Junction polls Past employment has included CCSU substitute, US Census Enumerator, CVE Home Crafts Dept. Superintendent, Gardener’s Supply shipper
- Avid bicyclist, gardener and grandma.
- Community service:
- T-ball coach
- Life member of GSA, GS leader & Service Unit Manager, VT GS Property Services Committee
- Summit/ Fleming PTO, ADL PTO (president)
- Various EJ Schools task force committees (chair) including annual school
census coordinator
- International Women’s Group participant
- EJRP Recreation Council, Maple Street Pool Rebuild, Community Garden and Dog Park Committees
- Friends of the Brownell Library, Treasurer and film projectionist
- Village of EJ Property Committee, Teen Center Search Committee
- Brownell Library Foundation Founder and President (13 years), currently Treasurer
- Founding member of the Five Corners Farmers’ Market
- Member Essex Town Democratic Caucus, County and State delegate
- Elected: Brownell Library Board (president); U46 School Board (founding Chair), CCSU Board Chair
- Elected: Justice of the Peace, Essex Town Board of Civil Authority. Until recent consolidation – Former chair of the Village & Schools BCA
- Appointed: Village of Essex Junction Planning Commission (Chaired for Municipal Plan and Land Development Code updates)
- Elected: Essex Westford Unified Union School District (founding member)
1) Having ten community members work together as a team to meet the challenge of creating this unified union from two distinct districts each with their own superintendents, staff, traditions, and philosophies of operation. Hiring a new superintendent in a cooperative community process. Negotiating new employee contracts with teachers and support staff. Creating the Voices for Education Committee which aided in the process of creating a new vision. Lastly, the newest addition of student representation on the Board. Union 46 had had student reps but somewhere over time that voice was lost. It will be excellent when we have both a junior and senior student advisor once again.
2) Continue the focus on equity and how it can be used to improve student opportunity and outcomes. Second is to put a vision in place that allows Continuous Improvement Plans (strategic plan) to be written to guide strategies to direct improvements in student outcomes.
3) One quote that I will paraphrase is that politics walks into the room with the second person to enter, until then it is not there. Schools are about education and a safe space to practice civil discourse. Schools are a place to learn about and understand what it means to be a member of our society with the civic duties and responsibilities as citizens. The Board’s role is to provide an environment in which this learning can and will happen. A recent Secretary of Education reminded us the students have a right to express the opinion as long as they do it in a fashion that is not disruptive the learning of other students.