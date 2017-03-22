Sands vying for top college honor

By Colin Flanders

Rugby standout and Essex alumnus Frankie Sands is one of 14 women in the running for the MA Sorensen award, which is presented to the top Division I player in women’s college rugby.

The award was created last year by the Washington Athletic Club of Seattle in conjunction with the Goff Gudby Report and USA Rugby. It’s named after MaryAnne Sorensen, a women’s rugby pioneer who helped the U.S. win a World Cup in 1991.

Sorensen went on to become a successful coach and anesthesiologist and is hugely respected in both the field of medicine and of rugby.

Nominees are chosen by a panel of experts from around the college game.

Sands began her college career at Norwich in 2015 before transferring to Dartmouth last fall, when she helped lead the Big Green to a second consecutive Ivy Rugby title, downing Harvard 14-5. The sophomore also honored by the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association as NCAA All-Americans for the 2016 season. She was third on the team in total points and second on the team in total tries with seven.

To vote for Sands, visit bit.ly/2mRf7fn.