High schools across the country send another wave of graduates into the world next month. For some, their first post-graduation step is into a dorm for the first semester of college; for others, it’s punching in on the first day of work.

Either way, there are options. That was the message from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and a half-dozen Vermont employers at a forum last week that covered career opportunities after high school.

“The goal of today is to make sure that no matter what your choice may be in terms of where you go after high school, you have as many options and have as much knowledge about what is out there,” Sanders said.

The forum hosted students from the Center for Technology, Essex; Burlington Technical Center and Northwest Technical Center at Essex High School. Sanders was joined by representatives from Community Health Centers of Burlington, GlobalFoundries, Hazelett Corporation, NuHarbor Security, PC Construction and SunCommon.

Several technical education students said their secondary education has covered the opportunities out there through various school programming and job placements, and they felt prepared to decide.

But some students at the forum still reported feeling pressure from family or friends to attend college after high school despite not knowing what they’d like to do.

“It’d just be nice to have more time,” said one student, who wished there was less stigma about heading into college undecided.

Soaring tuition rates make these decisions even more important because a single semester can cost tens of thousands of dollars. But employers present said there’s time to figure out your interests, and make some money, too.

They pointed to successes at their own companies by people who either dropped out of college or didn’t attend, like at Colchester-based Hazelett, where the company’s vice president of manufacturing began with a high school degree and is now making over six figures.

And most of the companies said they offer tuition aid programs to employees so education doesn’t have to stop after joining the workforce. In fact, that’s sometimes the best way to find your interests, said Nancy Smith, a senior human resource professional at GlobalFoundries.

“It gives you more information about what you might want to do, and then when you go back, you go back with more of a purpose,” she said.

Convincing grads that college doesn’t have to be their magnum opus goes beyond a public service for major employers. Many struggle to fill open positions, including here in Vermont, meaning those now-high schoolers may be tomorrow’s coveted hires.

So employers couldn’t help but offer some elevator pitches at the forum. And to the surprise of several older attendees, they all agreed on the best place to apply for a job at their company: online (yes, in some cases, even Craigslist).

Technical education offers students a chance to earn industry-recognized credentials that can help them secure jobs out of school. That can be an enticing opportunity in lieu of taking on thousands in debt, and often students leave high school with a job lined up.

For example, 12 of the 14 students who graduated from Northwest Technical Center’s building trades program last year found jobs in plumbing, electrical, design, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; and masonry or planned to attend trade school that summer or fall.

But a nationwide worker shortage hasn’t made providing technical education any easier, and some centers face program cuts due to declining enrollment, including in Essex.

CTE director Bob Travers previously said that’s due, in part, to the stigma attached to technical education — the belief that it’s an alternative form of school for those who can’t cut regular high school.

He said forums like last week’s help show high-schoolers that technical education is a viable path. And for students there now, it only reinforces their decisions.

“It’s a micro-message, but it’s a positive [one],” Travers said.