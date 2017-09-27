By Reporter staff

SOUTH BURLINGTON – Sam Edmund Tatro, Sr., 87, passed away Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at his home in South Burlington. He was born Dec. 21, 1929, in Burlington, son of the late Harry and Melba (Ward) Tatro.

Sam was employed with Vermont Transit as operations manager for 46 years. He proudly served in the Vermont National Guard. Sam was an avid fan of both the Boston Red Sox and New York Giants. He enjoyed deer hunting. In his later years he just enjoyed being at camp and doing all the cooking for the hunters. You could often find him going to the Scott family farm and helping where he could whether it was strawberry picking, delivering mums or riding the tractor. He looked forward to Christmas and being the Santa handing out gifts. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s ball games and giving a point or two. Sam donated many hours of service for 13 years at the UVM Medical Center dialysis program where he helped the nurses and staff, who loved him. He was also a loving caretaker for his wife, Alberta, for many years. Sam missed maple sugaring with his good friend, and he will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his two sons Sam Edmund Tatro, Jr. and wife, Georgie, of Essex and Gary Tatro and wife, Lisa, of St. Albans; by his two daughters Melba Chase and Lynda Moralee, both of Florida; by his sister-in-law, Betty Tatro, of Williston; by seven grandchildren Jason Tatro, Amy Quaglietta and husband, David; Tammy Cerroni and husband, Brian; Scott Chase and wife, Jenna; Tyler Tatro, Stephanie Banfield and Justin Banfield; by his six great-grandchildren Gabby, Sam, Christopher, Chase, Madeline and Liam and by several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his wife Alberta’s children, William Scott and wife, Donna, of North Ferrisburg; Marjorie Jerger and husband, Pete, of North Ferrisburg; Gary Scott of Port Henry, N.Y., Lynda Bolduc and husband, Andre, of North Ferrisburg; David Scott of Richmond, Watson and wife, Debra Scott, of New Haven; Charmaine Godin and husband, Kenneth, of Bolton; and Deborah Preston and husband, William, of Richmond; 28 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Leonard Scott predeceased him in 1991.

He was also predeceased by his first wife, Mary Rose (Mongeur) Tatro, in 1992 and by his second wife, Alberta (Martin) Scott, in 2002; and by his three brothers Harry, George and Everett Tatro.

Per Sam’s wishes, there will be no visiting hours. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X, Essex Center, at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 28 with the Rev. Charles Anges, S.S.E. officiating, followed by a reception and luncheon at St. Pius X. A committal service for family and friends will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the family lot in Resurrection Park Cemetery, South Burlington. Memorial contributions in Sam’s memory may be made to Camp-Ta-Kum-Ta, 77 Sunset View Rd., South Hero, VT 05486. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.